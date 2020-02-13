Lady Wildcats win OT thriller

Kameron Stocks unleashes a hook-shot over a trio of Lady Rebels defenders. - Shalaya Bell looks to make a move against a North Duplin defender. -

Senior Night celebrations were underway Tuesday night when the Hobbton basketball teams hosted North Duplin in their home season finale. In girls action, the scoring was quite low as the teams didn’t reach 35 points — not even after an overtime period. After a game that saw several momentum swings, and plenty of fouls, it was the Lady Wildcats that had dialed up one last surge to claim a 31-28 victory on Senior Night.

Little scoring was done in the first quarter as a 5-5 stalemate was the result of the first eight minutes. Two buckets and a single free throw was all the scoring that was done for Hobbton. Otherwise, travel violations, double-dribbles, and missed shots were the name of the game for both teams. For North Duplin, it was also a case of missed free throws, especially down the stretch when the Lady Rebels missed five in a row and squandered an opportunity to open a lead going into the second quarter.

Much was the same the first three minutes of the second stanza as the teams stalled at five. Finally, the Lady Wildcats reeled off five unanswered, doubling their score, on a three-point play by Kameron Stocks and a layup by Marissa Bell. After North Duplin answered with a score of their own, Stocks converted another shot back on the other end and the score was 12-7. From there, however, the Lady Rebels ended the quarter on a 6-0 run and staked a 13-12 lead at the half.

Out of the break, the Lady Wildcats went back ahead at 16-15 after a three-pointer by Ciara Bryant and a free throw by Stocks. Otherwise, the scoring continued to be slow as fouls, turnovers, and missed shots were overwhelmingly prevalent. The lead swung back into the favor of North Duplin at the 4:00 minute mark as back-to-back baskets made it 19-16. The run was then 6-0 on another made basket, making the margin 21-16 at the 2:44 mark. Kristty Cruz made a three-ball for Hobbton, cutting the deficit to 21-19, and a made free throw for the Lady Rebels would settle the margin at 22-19 at the end of the period.

Scoring continued to be nonexistent in the fourth quarter. In fact, the first half of the period saw the score unchanged. Then, right at the 4:00 mark, the Lady Wildcats stuck home two quick baskets and reclaimed the lead at 23-22. With 2:26 left, Hobbton’s Bryant was on the line hoping to add to their margin. She went 1-for-2, making it 24-22. North Duplin tied things up on a left side jumper with 1:30 left but a made free throw by Shalaya Bell put Hobbton back ahead at 25-24 with 1:11 left. With under a minute to go, the Lady Rebels were forced to foul, putting Stocks on the line. She went 1-for-2, making it 26-24, and after the second one missed, an out out of bounds ball gave possession back to the Lady Wildcats. Hobbton then settled into a game of cat and mouse as they played keep away to keep from being fouled. That lasted until the clock showed 12.7 left when Gracie Jones was sent to the line for two shots. She missed both but the Lady Wildcats were again beneficiaries of an out of bounds ball. They missed the opportunity, though, suffering a turnover, and with 6.3 on the clock North Duplin’s Starr Jaco drained two free throws nothing-but-net style to send the game into overtime.

The score sat at 26-26 for the first minute of overtime but a made free throw by Bell made it 27-26 with 2:23 to go. Then, madness ensued over the final 1:38. Hobbton found themselves frequently visiting the free throw line, much to the dismay of the North Duplin faithful. Frustration also abound on the court as a double-technical and an intentional foul were assessed. The Lady Wildcats, though, weren’t making their free throws. With 23.3 left on the clock, Hobbton had possession as they clung to a 30-27 lead. Then, after each team traded free throws, the score was 31-28 with 16.9 left. Forced to finish the game with only four players after the rest of the team had fouled out, North Duplin was unable to get off a final shot as the buzzer sounded a 31-28 Hobbton victory.

Leading scorers for Hobbton were Stocks with 10 points and Bryant with seven.

Parallel to how much of their season has gone, the Lady Wildcats have won two of their last three games and are now 3-15 overall and 3-8 in conference play. They’re set to wrap up their season tonight on the road at Lakewood.

