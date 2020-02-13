Hobbton wins third straight

Rhanique Corbett splits two defenders and closes in for a 2-point layup. - Jackson Weeks looks to head in for a layup as he splits a pair of defenders along the way. -

In Tuesday’s nightcap at Hobbton High School, the Senior Night festivities unfolded prior to tip off to celebrate senior members of the winter sports athletics teams. Looking to close out their home finale with a win, the Wildcats hosted the Rebels of North Duplin High School. At the conclusion of the night’s action, they did indeed put together a solid performance and thwarted a late comeback effort from the Rebels to claim a 61-48 victory.

Out of the gate, Hobbton took it right to North Duplin. The Wildcats struck twice in the early going, charging out to a quick 4-0 lead. After a Rebels basket, Keelssyn Martinez drained a three-pointer to make it 7-2. Hobbton’s scoring slowed a tad, but the Wildcats held a 10-7 advantage with just under 2:00 to go. Down the stretch, though, a late three-ball by the Rebels tied things up at 12-12 after the first quarter of play.

With the game resuming in quarter number two, Hobbton reeled off five quick points to establish another advantage, this one at 17-12. North Duplin wasn’t letting them get too far ahead, though, as the Rebels countered with a 6-0 run to lay claim to an 18-17 lead. On the ensuing possession, Hobbton’s Daniel Britt went 1-for-2 at the line to notch things back up at 18-18 with 4:17 left in the half. Throughout the period, the lead waffled back and forth but it was North Duplin that emerged late. They built as much as a five-point advantage and staked a 30-27 lead at the half.

Out of the break, Hobbton mounted an 11-2 run to capture a 38-32 lead. This new level of intensity continued as the lead reached eight points at 42-34 with 3:00 to go in the quarter. In the later stages of the quarter, the Rebels turned to a full court press to try and shake things up. It proved effective as the scoring for the Wildcats stalled but North Duplin wasn’t doing themselves any favors with missed shots and turnovers of their own. Particularly, the three second lane violation became routine throughout the period. Just before the end of the period, Jackson Weeks drained a three-pointer as Hobbton reached a double-digit lead at 45-34.

The Rebels sent home a three-pointer to begin the final quarter but the score parked there, at 45-37, for the next couple minutes. Once again, though, the score changed by way of a North Duplin triple, bringing the score back to 45-40 with 5:10 to go. Sensing a sudden surge, Hobbton signaled for timeout to draw up their counter-offensive. A made free throw made it 46-40 but the Rebels drew closer on a three-point play with 4:25 left to make it 46-43. Jordan Pearsall, though, answered with a jumper in the lane for Hobbton, earning back a small five-point cushion at 48-43 for the Wildcats. Then, Colby Weeks made a free throw to make it 49-43 and a put-back on the missed second free throw quickly made it 51-43 with 2:24 left. Hobbton’s lead reached double-digits again when Weeks made an impressive drive through the lane. Moments later, the lead hit 12 when Jaelyn Holliday was off to the races on a breakaway dunk to put an exclamation point on what was looking to be another Wildcats win. Indeed, Hobbton cruised on to victory and claimed their third straight win, 61-48.

Leading the charge for the Wildcats was Colby Weeks with 15 points, Jordan Pearsall with 13 points, and Daniel Britt had eight points. Also scoring for the Wildcats was D.J. Robinson and Jackson Weeks each with seven points and Holliday had six.

With the win, Hobbton is now 4-15 overall and 4-7 in conference play. They conclude their season tonight on the road at Lakewood.

Rhanique Corbett splits two defenders and closes in for a 2-point layup. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Rhanique-Corbett.jpeg Rhanique Corbett splits two defenders and closes in for a 2-point layup. Jackson Weeks looks to head in for a layup as he splits a pair of defenders along the way. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Jackson-Weeks.jpeg Jackson Weeks looks to head in for a layup as he splits a pair of defenders along the way.

Wildcats stave off late Rebels rally for victory

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

