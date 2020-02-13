Clinton stuns Goldsboro

Senior Shawn Matthews blows past a defender on the way to a second half bucket. - Clinton’s Dieon Venable pulls up for a short jumper late in Clinton’s overtime win over Goldsboro on Tuesday night. -

A Clinton Dark Horses team composed of seven seniors didn’t have an easy out when it was time for their Senior Night celebrations on Tuesday against the East Central Conference leading Goldsboro Cougars. Trailing late in the game, the Horses caught a sudden surge of momentum and rallied to secure a 68-64 overtime win.

Goldsboro came into Tuesday evening’s tilt at 10-0 within the East Central Conference. Having not really faced a truly competitive game during conference action, the Cougars knew they were going to get Clinton’s best shot, especially on Senior Night. In the early going, the Horses got in front 16-11 following the first eight minutes of play.

Befitting the type of game that would transpire, Goldsboro did play better during the second quarter, but separation just wasn’t happening. Able to tie it, 23-23 by halftime, the Cougars had built up some momentum.

The good vibes rolled on into the third for Goldsboro, who turned a tie ballgame into a five point 39-34 game with just a quarter to go.

Down by four with just minutes to go in the game, Clinton tied the game at the charity stripe, 54-54. As is often the case, the made free throws were the difference that provided for an extra period to decide a winner.

When Goldsboro lost their lead, it wouldn’t be easy for them to get it back. Indeed, the Dark Horses paraded out a 14-10 OT run to seal a 68-64 upset win over the previously ECC-undefeated Cougars.

“Our team executed the game plan tonight and played with a purpose, “said Clinton head coach Ron Davis.

“I knew if we kept it within a ten-point margin going into fourth quarter, that we would have an opportunity. In overtime, we made the plays that we needed to make,” Davis continued.

Finishing off, the Horses head man noted how selfless his team played: “Tonight, they played for the front of their jerseys and that’s Clinton basketball.”

Dieon Venable lit up the scorebook for the Dark Horses with 26 points and 13 boards. Shawn Matthews was also a key contributor in the winning effort, spotting 16.

With the win, Clinton was now 9-10 overall and 7-4 in ECC play.

For their regular season finale, Clinton was to travel to rival Midway High School on Thursday.

Senior Shawn Matthews blows past a defender on the way to a second half bucket. Clinton's Dieon Venable pulls up for a short jumper late in Clinton's overtime win over Goldsboro on Tuesday night.

Horses take down Cougars in OT thriller

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

