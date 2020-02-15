Cycle NC to stop in Clinton

Wit Tuttell, the executive director of Visit NC, announced the 2020 Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Route with the help of town representatives in a pre-recorded video released at the Cycle North Carolina Route Announcement Party, held at Tobacco Road Sports Café & Brewery in downtown Raleigh, on Feb. 11.

The 22nd annual ride is scheduled for a Sparta to North Topsail Beach route, from Oct. 3 to 10, 2020. With beautiful tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” trek is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation.

Cycle North Carolina will begin its full-service, cross-state ride on Oct. 4 in Sparta (Oct. 3 is a travel and check-in day), and will arrive at North Topsail Beach on Oct. 10, with 1,100 bicyclists expected to participate. Over the course of the week, riders will bike an average of 60 miles per day. Additional overnight stays are planned for the towns of Mount Airy, Reidsville, Roxboro, Henderson, Smithfield and Clinton.

The Cycle North Carolina “Mountains to Coast” Tour is the state’s only cross-state, fully-supported ride created in 1999 with the N.C. Division of Tourism, Capitol Broadcasting Company, the N.C. Department of Transportation and North Carolina Amateur Sports as founding partners. Cycle North Carolina was developed to promote North Carolina’s scenic beauty, heritage tourism, visitor attractions, historic sites, state parks, fitness, healthy lifestyles and the benefits of bicycling to individuals and thestate.

During the past 21 years, Cycle North Carolina has stopped overnight in more than 100 North Carolina towns and visited over 700 North Carolina communities.

Online registration is open at www.ncsports.org. Cycle North Carolina will be capping registration at 1,100 riders, so interested riders are encouraged to register early, to avoid missing out on the highlight of the year for bicycling in North Carolina.

In addition to the “Mountains to Coast” Tour, Cycle North Carolina will host the Coastal Ride in Oriental, NC, April 24-26, 2020. Cycle North Carolina will also host its seventh annual Mountain Ride in Forest City, NC, August 7-9, 2020. Registration for both rides is open at www.ncsports.org.

‘Mountains to Coast’ riding through Sampson