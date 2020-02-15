Middle school basketball champs

The Sampson Middle School Dark Horses finished the season undefeated at 12-0 and claimed the boys County Basketball Championship this past week with a 52-42 win over Hobbton Middle School. - The Union Middle School Lady Spartans finished the season at 11-1 and claimed the girls County Basketball Championship this past week with a 44-34 win over Midway Middle School. Union and Midway split during the regular season, but the Lady Spartans knocked off the historic powerhouse Lady Raiders to break the tie and claim the tournament title. -

