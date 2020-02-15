Clinton outlasts Midway

Shawn Matthews releases a floater over Midway’s Tyler Godwin. - Jamar Autry grabs a rebound and turns to pass to an awaiting Cameron Barefoot -

At the conclusion of senior night activities between games, the Midway and Clinton boys took to the court in the regular season finale. In a game that was a stark difference from the two teams first meeting a few weeks ago, the Raiders nearly pulled the upset. The Dark Horses, though, stood tall to close out the game and secured a 41-35 victory.

Entering the contest, Clinton was riding high following an overtime win against Goldsboro. Perhaps there was a little bit of hangover as the the first quarter was a low scoring battle. Midway led 3-2 early but the Dark Horses caught fire and ran out to a 9-3 lead.

Slowly, Midway chipped away and with back-to-back three pointers by Lane Baggett and Luke Strickland, the Raiders went ahead 14-11 with 3:00 to go in the first half. Down the stretch of the opening half, though, Clinton scored five straight and took back a 16-14 lead into halftime.

With the game resuming in the second half, Midway quickly took a 17-16 lead by way of a three-ball but down the stretch, momentum swung the other way. The Dark Horses begin to hit their stride as they out-paced Midway 17-8 to stake a 33-25 lead at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, the teams exchanged scores in the early going. With 5:13 on the clock, timeout had been called as the score sat at 35-30. Midway was lingering, but so far they hadn’t been able to overcome the deficit that was built in the third quarter. With 4:30 on the clock, Cameron Barefoot flushed a three to pull the Raiders within two at 35-33. Then with 3:28 left, Barefoot was on the line for free throws and successfully tied the game at 35-35. On the ensuing Dark Horses possession, Barefoot came up with a steal and took the ball the other way. He hung on to the ball for too long, though, and after some confusion regarding an uncalled timeout, Shawn Matthews picked his pocket and took off the the other way for a layup. The shot rimmed off, though, but Clinton players were there for the put-back to make it 37-35. The clock quickly melted as the time remaining sunk beneath 1:00 to go. With 43.7, the Dark Horses had possession coming out of a timeout. With 27.9 on the clock, another timeout was signaled for and this time it produced a basket on an easy layup, pushing the lead to 39-35. After Matthews sunk a couple late free throws, the final tally of 41-35 had been reached as Clinton escaped the upset.

Barefoot led the scoring for Midway, getting seven points. Behind him was Jaden Covington and Lane Baggett with five, Tyler Godwin with four, and Luke Strickland, Wyatt Holland, Jamar Autry, and Thornton Baggett all had three each. Mickeal Barrow rounded out the tally with two points. The Raiders are now 9-13 overall and 3-9 in conference play.

For Clinton, Dieon Venable was crucial for the Dark Horses efforts with 16 points. Keasean Williams was close behind with 13 points and Matthews had six points. Logan Willard and Zyon Simpson each had three points and Dylan Mitchell had two points. Clinton finished at 10-10 overall and 8-4 in conference play.

Both teams are slated to play in the East Central Conference tournament next week.

Shawn Matthews releases a floater over Midway’s Tyler Godwin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_CHS-Matthews.jpeg Shawn Matthews releases a floater over Midway’s Tyler Godwin. Jamar Autry grabs a rebound and turns to pass to an awaiting Cameron Barefoot https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_MHS-Jamar.jpeg Jamar Autry grabs a rebound and turns to pass to an awaiting Cameron Barefoot

Dark Horses escape Raiders upset bid

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]