Lakewood sweeps Hobbton

As the basketball season comes to its conclusion, the Hobbton Wildcats travelled to Lakewood on Thursday evening for both squad’s final regular season tilt. At the end of the evening, the Leopards had come away with a sweep of the ‘Cats, for the second time this season.

Boys

The two teams had opposite streaks going into Thursday evening’s matchup. Hobbton, winners of three in a row and looking to take third in the Carolina 1A Conference, took on a Lakewood squad that had dropped two consecutive.

Those fortunes were reversed, however, as Lakewood toppled Hobbton, 71-57.

Opening up the game, the Leopards opened up a 6-0 lead over the Wildcats within the first two minutes of the game. The Wildcats stormed back, on a run of their own, to take a 7-6 lead midway through the first. The Hobbton advantage was short lived, though, as Lakewood grabbed a 12-7 before the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats and Leopards got more going offensively in the second quarter. However, it would be the Leopards who went on a 12-1 run just prior to halftime to claim a 32-20 lead at the intermission.

Lakewood’s lead would be tested in the third quarter as the Wildcats trimmed their deficit from 12 to five at 48-43, but that would be as close as the visitors got. Lakewood closed the game on a 23-14 run to preserve a 71-57 conference and Senior Night victory.

Stats for the Leopards were available. Lakewood’s win moves them to 7-14 overall and 6-6 in Conference play.

For Hobbton, they were led by D.J. Robinson with 17 points. Keelssyn Martinez had 10 and Colby Weeks finished with nine. The loss ends a three-game winning streak for the Wildcats, dropping them to 4-16 overall and 4-8 in conference play.

Next up for both squads is the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament, which is ongoing at Princeton High School this week.

Girls

The Lakewood Lady Leopards and Hobbton’s Lady Wildcats also tipped off on Thursday with each squad having similar, yet also different seasons: both squads overall are below .500 but the Lady Leopards have enjoyed more success in conference play. Thursday’s game saw Hobbton continue to struggle as they were no match for Lakewood, who walked away with a 61-16 rout over the visiting Lady Wildcats.

The Lady Leopards are now 9-12 on the season and finished at 8-4 in league play. The win gave them third place in the upcoming Carolina 1A tournament. Hobbton, meanwhile, finishes at 3-16 overall and 3-9 in league play.

Leopards enjoy Senior Night celebrations with two wins

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

