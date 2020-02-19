Lady Leopards skirt past Wildcats

Kameron Stocks gets a breakaway layup off a steal on Monday night. - Shalaya Bell gets past Precious King and cuts toward the basket. - Gracie Jones from Hobbton applies heavy pressure to Lakewood’s Precious King in the first half of Monday’s game. - Siriya Doss goes up for two points. - - Kamari Walker draws contact as she heads up for a shot. - -

Only a couple of days removed from a blowout game that saw Lakewood completely dismantle Hobbton in girls basketball, the two teams were right back on the court on Monday to kick off Carolina 1A Conference Tournament play. This game was remarkably contrast to last weeks game, and although at times it looked otherwise, the result was also the same as the Lady Leopards came away with another win. It took a late rally to do so, though, as Lakewood bested Hobbton in a low-scoring affair, 35-28.

The pace of Monday nights game was slow to say the least. As the quarter crept by, so too did the score. Neither team scored at a blistering pace and it was Hobbton that found themselves in the lead. They took a lead of 4-0 and by quarters end led 7-3.

One area in which both teams struggled was free throw shooting. The way this game was setting up, free throws were going to be crucial. Shot after shot, though, bounced high and away off the rim. Sloppy play dominated the second quarter as the score struggled to climb. The Lady Wildcats, though, continued to hold their own as they took an 11-10 lead into the break.

With the second half underway, Hobbton quickly extended their lead. A three-pointer by Ciara Bryant and a steal and layup by Kameron Stocks saw the lead reach 16-10. Moments later, Stocks hit another three-pointer to make it 19-11. Then, with 3:40 left in the third quarter, Lakewood signaled for timeout to give their team a test, trailing 20-13. At the 2:32 mark, Lakewood had cut the deficit to 20-16, but play was stopped as Kamari Walker went to the floor, writhing in pain. After the stoppage, Walker was carried over to the sideline and play resumed. The intensity on the court really picked up as Lakewood climbed all the way back and took their first lead of the night with 1:48 left in the quarter, 21-20. With the third quarter wrapped up, Lakewood stakes their largest lead of the game, 23-20.

Right out of the gate, Bryant hit a three-ball with 7:30 left to tie the game up at 23-all but free throws by Precious King but the Lady Leopards right back up 25-23 at the 7-minute mark. Hobbton, though, continued to battle. Shalaya Bell drove baseline and found a hole in the defense as she scooped one home for a score to tie it back up. With the game tight as ever and tensions riding high, the Lady Wildcats went absolutely cold. Even from the free throw line, Hobbton couldn’t capitalize. The Lady Leopards, fueled by the inside work of King, surged their way to victory in claiming a 35-28 win to advance to the next round.

King, by far, was the Leader on the court. In such a low scoring affair, she led all scorers with 19 points. Walker, who did return to action after her frightening injury, finished with six points. Siriya Doss finished with five and Genesis Santiago had four.

For Hobbton, Kameron Stocks had 12, Bryant had eight, and Bell finished with seven.

With the win, Lakewood advanced to the next round of the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament, which now shifts gears to the location of Princeton High School in the semifinals on Thursday.

Kameron Stocks gets a breakaway layup off a steal on Monday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Kameron-Stocks-1.jpeg Kameron Stocks gets a breakaway layup off a steal on Monday night. Shalaya Bell gets past Precious King and cuts toward the basket. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Shalaya-Bell-1.jpeg Shalaya Bell gets past Precious King and cuts toward the basket. Gracie Jones from Hobbton applies heavy pressure to Lakewood’s Precious King in the first half of Monday’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Gracie-Jones-and-LHS-Precious-King.jpeg Gracie Jones from Hobbton applies heavy pressure to Lakewood’s Precious King in the first half of Monday’s game. Siriya Doss goes up for two points. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_LHS-2.jpeg Siriya Doss goes up for two points. Kamari Walker draws contact as she heads up for a shot. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_LHS-Kamari-Walker.jpeg Kamari Walker draws contact as she heads up for a shot.

Second half rally pushes Lakewood over Hobbton

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]