Patrick receives championship ring

Midway High School’s Logan Patrick, back-to-back individual State 2A Golf Champion, was presented with a championship ring during Thursday’s home basketball game against Clinton. Athletic director Aaron Lane did the honors. Patrick, a senior at Midway, has appeared in the state championship events all three of his previous years as a golfer for the Raiders. He and his team will embark on their quest to make another title run for the 2020 season, beginning in March.