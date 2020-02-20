Clinton cruises past Spring Creek

Khaliah Chestnutt puts up a shot over an incoming Spring Creek defender. - NaKeviah Evans goes up for a breakaway layup. -

The Clinton Lady Dark Horses kicked off East Central Conference Tournament action on Tuesday evening as they travelled down to Wallace-Rose Hill High School, the site of this years tournament. In the opening game, the Lady Horses took on Spring Creek. As expected, this game wasn’t much of a contest as Clinton completely dismantled the Lady Gators, 59-34.

Spring Creek again entered the contest short on numbers as just one player occupied theit bench and was available for relief. As such, the scoreboard quickly turned against them as Clinton established an 8-0 lead. After a spring Creek basket, a three-ball by Isa Banks made it 11-2 Lady Horses. A small spurt by the Lady Gators brought them back to within 11-7 but another triple from Banks made it 14-7. Clinton went on to make it seven unanswered as they closed the first quarter with a double-digit lead, 18-7.

That run carried over to the second quarter as the Lady Horses continued to lay down the law. Spring Creek finally stopped the bleeding with consecutive baskets but Clinton led 27-11 midway through the second quarter. From that point, the two teams exchanged scores as the quarter dwindled down and at the break, LDH led 36-17.

The third quarter was another quarter won by the Lady Horses as they watched their lead grow into the 20s. It stayed there for a large part of the quarter as Clinton nearly doubled up the Lady Gators third quarter output. Out scoring them 13-7, the lead was 49-24 after three.

In the fourth quarter, the game was a dead split as each team each hit 10 points to make for a 59-34 final.

Leading the effort for the Lady Dark Horses was Banks, who scored more than the entire Lady Gators team with 25 points. Khaliah Chestnutt and NaKeviah Evans also each hit double digits with 13 and 10 respectively. Rounding out the scoring was Dekyla Moore with seven, Brittany Blackburn three, and Zaniah Faison with one.

It’s extremely noteworthy that Isa Banks, who is only a junior for the Lady Dark Horses, earned her 1,000th career point during the contest.

With the win, Clinton is now 17-6 overall. They advance to Thursday night’s semifinal where they await the winner of Midway and Goldsboro. That game will be at Wallace-Rose Hill at 7 p.m.

Khaliah Chestnutt puts up a shot over an incoming Spring Creek defender. NaKeviah Evans goes up for a breakaway layup.

Banks earns 1000th point in big Lady Horses win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

