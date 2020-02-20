Horses rally past Spring Creek

Keasean Williams gets up for a 2-point layup. - Shawn Matthews goes up for a shot attempt against heavy pressure by the Gators defender. -

Tuesday’s opening round game of the East Central 2A Boys Conference Tournament began as an entertaining contest. Spring Creek and Clinton traded blows in the first half but the second half told the tale as the Dark Horses plowed ahead and took a 47-30 victory.

The opening quarter saw Spring Creek come out inspired as passion and emotion was on full display both on the court and on their bench. Their fast start only did more to fuel their energy as the bottom-dwelling Gators came out fired up and ready to compete. They established an early advantage right out of the gate and maintained a high-intensity to stay beat for beat with the Dark Horses. At the end of the first quarter, things were all tied up at 13-13.

Things were exactly the same in the second quarter as they were in the first. Spring Creek continued to perform well while it really looked like Clinton was doing all they could to keep pace. Give the Dark Horses a ton of credit, though – every time it looked like the Gators were about to gain momentum and reel off a big run, Clinton calmly countered. As such, again the teams stayed tied as the halftime score was 22-22.

Out of the break, Spring Creek went right back ahead on another three-pointer, but Clinton’s Shawn Matthews drained one of his own to tie things back up. Then, a run of 7-0 had been hit when Keasean Williams and Shykeem monk got back-to-back baskets to make it 29-25. Then, a three-ball by Williams made it a 10-0 run as the lead hit 32-25. After Clinton played a rousing game of keep-away to conclude the third quarter, the game shifted to the final quarter with the 32-27 score.

Early in the fourth quarter, Clinton continued to play keep-away as they settled into the old Dean Smith Four Corners offense. It wasn’t until 5:15 left in game that the Dark Horses got their first points of the quarter. In fact, in keeping with the style of old school basketball, it was a pair of “and-1s” that the Horses used to ignite their lead to 38-27. From there forward, Clinton never looked back. The Gators only scored eight second-half points as the Dark Horses went on to claim the 47-30 victory.

Keasean Williams led the way for the Dark Horses with 17 points. Shawn Matthews wasn’t too far behind with 11 points and Dieon Venable had 10 points.

With the win, Clinton improves to 11-10 overall. They advance to Thursday evening’s semifinal game which is set for 8:30 p.m. against the winner of Midway and East Duplin.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

