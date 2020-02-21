Weather postpones conference tourneys

All sports activities for Thursday, Feb. 20 were postponed due to threat of a winter storm. This included Conference Tournament play in the East Central Conference as well as the Carolina 1A Conference. Both Lakewood teams are still alive in the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament, which is being held at Princeton High School. The Lady Leopards are slated to tip off at 6 p.m. against Neuse Charter while the boys will take on Rosewood at 7:30 p.m. In the East Central Tournament, Midway and Clinton are scheduled to tip off 7 p.m. on Friday while the Clinton boys were slated to take on East Duplin at 8:30 p.m. The tournaments will wrap up on Saturday if all goes to plan. -

All sports activities for Thursday, Feb. 20 were postponed due to threat of a winter storm. This included Conference Tournament play in the East Central Conference as well as the Carolina 1A Conference. Both Lakewood teams are still alive in the Carolina 1A Conference Tournament, which is being held at Princeton High School. The Lady Leopards are slated to tip off at 6 p.m. against Neuse Charter while the boys will take on Rosewood at 7:30 p.m. In the East Central Tournament, Midway and Clinton are scheduled to tip off 7 p.m. on Friday while the Clinton boys were slated to take on East Duplin at 8:30 p.m. The tournaments will wrap up on Saturday if all goes to plan.