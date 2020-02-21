Midway teams split

Kris McKoy drives the lane for a layup in a previous game. - Cameron Barefoot goes up for two points in a previous game -

The Midway Raiders basketball teams were in action on Wednesday night, marking Day two of the East Central Conference Tournament event. For the Lady Raiders, they advanced to the Semifinal game while the Raider boys were eliminated at the hands of East Duplin.

Girls

It was a tight contest for Midway and Goldsboro. And a low scoring one. That’s been the trend in quite a few of their games this season but, almost like always, the willed themselves to a victory. The Lady Raiders dispatched of the Lady Cougars, winning 37-29.

Leading the effort for Midway was Kris McKoy with 15 points. She was followed by Kaylah Jackson with six and Rylie Williams and Caitlyn Holland each with four.

With the win, Midway improves to 17-7 overall. They were originally to be back in action on Thursday, taking on Clinton in the semifinals, however the threat of wintry weather postponed Rhodes games to tonight at 7 p.m. at Wallace-Rose Hill High School.

Boys

The Midway boys likely concluded their basketball season on Wednesday night as they fell to East Duplin, 61-50.

The first quarter was the decisive quarter as the Panthers jumped out to a 10-point advantage early, leading 18-8 after the first period.

The game was highly contested the remainder of the three final quarters with East Duplin never out scoring Midway throughout the duration of the period by more than a couple points. In fact, the Raiders outscored the Panthers in the second quarter, but they could never recover from that initial blow.

As such, East Duplin claimed their spot in the semifinals with the 61-50 final margin.

For Midway, Tyler Godwin had a nice game for the Raiders, scoring 12 points. He was followed by Wyatt Holland who had 11 points, Luke Strickland had eight, and Lane Baggett had seven.

Midway most likely concludes their season at 9-14 overall.

For East Duplin, they are 15-8 overall and will take on Clinton tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Raider boys ousted; Midway girls advance to semis

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

