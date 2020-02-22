Leopards gear up for 2020

- Lakewood’s Trey White delivers a pitch during a contest last season. - Lakewood’s Jamie Sessoms fields and infield ground-ball a season ago. - Lakewood’s Trent Tanner prepares to fire a pitch during a game a season ago. - - Jay Faircloth’s new motivational quote as seen in the Leopards dugout. - -

The Lakewood Leopards are counting down the days until their first baseball game of the season and it’s coming up fast. Set to begin their season on March 3 against Clinton, Leopards head coach Jay Faircloth is fully aware of that the 2020 season is closing in quick.

Lakewood’s 2019 campaign didn’t quite end the way the Leopards would have like. They finished at 7-9 overall and 5-7 in the Carolina 1A Conference – good enough for a fourth-place finish. Looking ahead to 2020, Lakewood returns the core of their team, but did lose a few big pieces of their puzzle.

“We lost our catcher, two key pitchers, and our biggest stick – that may hurt us,” Faircloth acknowledged of their graduating seniors from a season ago. In all, there were six players that graduated in 2019. Those players were Dawson Batts, Blake Williams, Dylan Iverson, Logan Henderson, Will Smith, and Aaron Butler.

Still, though, Faircloth remains optimistic about what lies ahead.

“Chase Honeycutt is a senior that’s back. He can hit, pitch, and play some serious centerfield. We have two juniors in Jamie Sessoms and Hunter Powell who can hit and play defense like no other. Those three are our leaders and so far, they are definitely filling that role.”

Despite losing a big chunk of seniors, Faircloth acknowledged the core that does return. “We only lost three starters so our core is back. We’re just young. We’re looking at starting one senior, two juniors, four sophomores, and two freshmen. Trent Tanner will lead the rotation, which is solid.”

“We have the talent offensively and defensively; the key is going to be the mental aspect they have. Our bench is shallow so we’ve got to stay healthy but all of the boys are going to be key players no matter where they are or hit. I think Trey White will play a pivotal role in our team as well. I’ve never had a true utility player who can play anywhere so he will be important. Again, major concerns are just staying healthy and keeping them mentally and spiritually motivated.”

Faircloth also acknowledged a new edition to this year’s dugout – a piece of artwork he painted that is an excerpt from Isaiah 41:13 which says “Fear Not, I will help you.”

Outside of some early tough matchups against 2A foes Clinton and Midway, the Carolina 1A Conference is also loaded from top to bottom. When asked what games stood out, Faircloth jokingly – yet seriously – answered “all of them.”

“We’re really going to be tested with Clinton and Midway and our conference is really solid this season. Rosewood is the measuring stick for sure. They have everyone coming back and Princeton has their core back. So does Hobbton and Union, so it’s going to be tough.

We’re going to take them one at a time and hopefully the boys will surprise some teams and people.”

Other teams that comprise the Leopards schedule are James Kenan, Jones Senior, North Duplin, and Neuse Charter for a total of 18 games. They will have two games the first week of March as they hose Clinton and Midway.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

