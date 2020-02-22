Weather delays basketball seeding

Due to the wintry weather that affected the state over the past several days, the NCHSAA has postponed the seeding date for the 2020 men’s and women’s basketball playoffs to Sunday, Feb. 23. This decision was made in an effort to allow systems and conferences that were impacted by weather to complete tie-breaker or conference tournament games as necessary and able. Seeding will not begin prior to 1 p.m. Sunday and finalized brackets can be expected sometime Sunday evening. -

