Conference tournaments cancelled

The Carolina 1A and East Central 2A Conference Basketball Tournaments have officially been cancelled due to the weather and school closings this past week. The tournaments will not be made up, except for Clinton and East Duplin playing in a tiebreaker tonight at Wallace-Rose Hill.