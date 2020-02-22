Clinton, East Duplin set for tiebreaker

The Clinton Dark Horses will play tonight at 6 p.m. at Wallace-Rose Hill to decide the No. 2 playoff seed from the East Central 2A Conference. The rest of the ECC Tournament has been cancelled. The Dark Horses and the Panthers each finished at 8-4 in league play and split their head-to-head meetings in the regular season with Clinton taking the first meeting 57-46 and while East Duplin took the second meeting, 71-59. -

