What’s in a name?

File photo|Sampson Independent Jimmy Byrd addresses the crowd at the game in which the baseball field was renamed in his honor in 2019. - File photo|Sampson Independent A view of Dark Horse Stadium during the 2019 Football Playoffs. - File photo|Sampson Independent Bobby Robinson and Bob Lewis pose together following the naming of the field at Dark Horse Stadium in their names. - File photo|Sampson Independent Kenny Bass and family stand with the new logo on ‘Kenny Bass Court’ at Hobbton High School. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Kenny Bass - - File photo|Sampson Independent The ‘Welcome to Robinson-Lewis Field’ greeting fans to Dark Horse Stadium. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Tommy Sloan in front of the Coach Tommy Sloan Stadium sign at Midway. - - File photo|Sampson Independent Lakewood’s James Lewis stands with Principal John Goode before Lewis’ retirement ceremony. - - Courtesy photo James Lewis with daughter Emily, wife Denise, and daughter Paige. - - Courtesy photo A photo and plaque honoring Nathan Gay hangs on the wall at the entrance of Union High School. - -

A stroll along the highways of Sampson County will bring you across communities that are rich with sports tradition. And that fact isn’t just true in one singular sport — rather it rings proud across multiple games of competition.

From north to south and east to west, each high school in the county as seen their share of successes throughout the years. While it may be true that some schools have seen more time in the spotlight than others, each should be proud of the names they have earned for themselves. A look at the venues across the county is an indicator of where success has been achieved.

Starting our journey in Clinton, perhaps the biggest story from Dark Horse territory is Robinson-Lewis Field at Dark Horse Stadium. Just rededicated at the beginning of the 2019 season, the field donned its new moniker in homage to two storied coaches from a tradition-rich Clinton Football Program: Bobby Robinson and Bob Lewis. Robinson played for Clinton in the late 1950s and later returned as coach where he spent 26 seasons on the sidelines before Lewis took the helm in 1988. In Robinson’s years of coaching at Clinton, the Dark Horses were frequently a powerhouse football team. In fact, at one point Clinton had four consecutive seasons of going 10-0.

For Lewis, he was inducted into the N.C. High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2019. He tallied an impressive 322-146-6 record during coaching terms at Clinton, East Bladen, Pender, Whiteville and Harrells Christian Academy. He led East Bladen to a share of the 3A state title in 1973 and earned the Dark Horses four championships in 1990, 1996, 1997 and 2001. He also won a NCISAA title in 2005 during his time at Harrells Christian Academy. Both coaches are also members of the Sampson County Sports Club Hall of Fame, Lewis inducted in 2008 and Robinson in 2005.

Also at Clinton is the Sonny Faison Gymnasium, which while not tied to sports successes, still adds the overall career successes pumped out of Clinton High School.

Faison passed away in 2006, but not before compiling quite the achievements in the pork industry. He was one of North Carolina’s most respected and successful pork producers and was inducted into the NC Pork Hall of Fame by the NC Pork Council. Faison retired as president of Carroll’s Foods after 24 years of service, growing the company into the nation’s second largest hog production company and one of the largest turkey production companies before it was sold to Smithfield Foods in 1999.

A lifelong resident of Clinton, Faison was born in Sampson County in 1934. He graduated from Clinton High School and Wake Forest College before serving in the US Army. Faison was actively involved in the North Carolina pork industry and business community. He provided leadership to many organizations, including the National 4-H Society, NC Agribusiness Council, the Global Transpark Foundation, the NC State Ports Authority, Sampson Community College, Duplin County Educational Foundation and many others. He also served on the board of directors for Smithfield Foods. Faison is also a member of the NC State Prestage Department of Poultry Science Hall of Fame.

Hopping on Highway 421 northbound, we come to Midway High School, who recently renamed their football facility after head coach Tommy Sloan. “Coach Tommy Sloan Stadium” was unveiled in 2018, immortalizing the legacy that he built during his two stints at the helm of Midway Football. Sloan coached at Midway from 1973 to 1998 and again from 2009 to 2013. He compiled a record of 214-127 and led the Raiders to a State 1A Football Championship in 1978 and a State Runner-up finish in 1988. He also coached baseball for Midway and led that team to a State Championship in 1981. Sloan is also a member of the Sampson County Sports Club Hall of Fame, inducted in 2008.

Leave there and head on over to Hobbton and we find a couple more venues that don the names of former coaches. Firstly, the baseball field that rings Jimmy Byrd Field, who was a long-time baseball and football coach for the Wildcats. Byrd was also inducted into the Sampson County Sports Club Hall of Fame in 2011. In the gymnasium, the basketball court bares the name Kenny Bass Court. Bass, who coached basketball at Hobbton for 18 years (1976-1994), won a State 2A Championship in 1984. Along with that accomplishment, he amassed a total of 260 wins, which garnered him three Regular Season Conference Championships, five Conference Tournament Championships, and four State Regional Championship appearances.

To round out our trip around the county, we’ll journey down the scenic route of Highway 242 and arrive at Lakewood High School. “James E. Lewis Field” is the home of the Leopards football team, paying homage to previous Athletic Director and Head Football Coach James Lewis.

After 21 long years of dedication to Leopards athletics, Lewis was bestowed with the highest recognition a civilian can receive in North Carolina. Lewis received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signed by N.C. Governor Roy Cooper. In 21 seasons with the Lakewood Football Program, Lewis tallied 150 wins and achieved 19 consecutive playoff appearances. He retired in 2018 but has since stepped into the role of Sampson County Athletic Director.

Not be forgotten is the certain honorable mention of Nathan Gay. While there isn’t a sports venue at Union that bares his name, the school has designated a plaque in his honor. “In recognition and memory Mr. Nathan Gay for a lifetime of dedicated service to Sampson County Schools. His vision and efforts throughout Sampson County helped make the new Union High School a reality,” the plaque, which sits at the entrance of the high school reads. Gay’s reputation of an educator, coach, board of education member, administrator, and most of all, friend precedes him as he certainly has been a big influence across the county. Gay was also inducted into the Sampson County Sports Club Hall of Fame in 2003. In addition, a long-running Christmas Basketball tournament was established in his name.

These facilities display the names of just a mere handful of high-profile figures in the sports history of Sampson County. Far more names are worthy of recognition but for now this concludes our journey into the insight of those figures whose names are etched on local venues.

Jimmy Byrd addresses the crowd at the game in which the baseball field was renamed in his honor in 2019. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Jimmy-Byrd.jpg Jimmy Byrd addresses the crowd at the game in which the baseball field was renamed in his honor in 2019. File photo|Sampson Independent A view of Dark Horse Stadium during the 2019 Football Playoffs. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Stands-1.jpg A view of Dark Horse Stadium during the 2019 Football Playoffs. File photo|Sampson Independent Bobby Robinson and Bob Lewis pose together following the naming of the field at Dark Horse Stadium in their names. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Bobby-Robinson-Bob-Lewis.jpg Bobby Robinson and Bob Lewis pose together following the naming of the field at Dark Horse Stadium in their names. File photo|Sampson Independent Kenny Bass and family stand with the new logo on ‘Kenny Bass Court’ at Hobbton High School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Kenny-Bass-Tribute.jpg Kenny Bass and family stand with the new logo on ‘Kenny Bass Court’ at Hobbton High School. File photo|Sampson Independent Kenny Bass https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_HHS-Kenny-Bass.jpg Kenny Bass File photo|Sampson Independent The ‘Welcome to Robinson-Lewis Field’ greeting fans to Dark Horse Stadium. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Robinson-Lewis-Field.jpg The ‘Welcome to Robinson-Lewis Field’ greeting fans to Dark Horse Stadium. File photo|Sampson Independent Tommy Sloan in front of the Coach Tommy Sloan Stadium sign at Midway. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Sloan-3.jpg Tommy Sloan in front of the Coach Tommy Sloan Stadium sign at Midway. File photo|Sampson Independent Lakewood’s James Lewis stands with Principal John Goode before Lewis’ retirement ceremony. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_DSC_0729-1-.jpg Lakewood’s James Lewis stands with Principal John Goode before Lewis’ retirement ceremony. File photo|Sampson Independent James Lewis with daughter Emily, wife Denise, and daughter Paige. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_James-Lewis.jpg James Lewis with daughter Emily, wife Denise, and daughter Paige. Courtesy photo A photo and plaque honoring Nathan Gay hangs on the wall at the entrance of Union High School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_5C44AE9F-C296-4748-8216-EFDB6DA7C427_ne2020225142324851.jpeg A photo and plaque honoring Nathan Gay hangs on the wall at the entrance of Union High School. Courtesy photo

Sampson venues and their meaningful monikers

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]