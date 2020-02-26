Middle schoolers invited to Fab 40

Eastern North Carolina’s FAB 40 Middle School Showcase, based out of Goldsboro, held its winter basketball camp this past weekend and five students from Sampson County were invited to take part in the event where each earned high remarks. Pictured, from left, are: Da’Shaun McCoy (7th grade, Union Middle), Landen Pearson (8th grade, Sampson Middle), J’Kaeshi Brunson (6th grade, Sampson Middle), Ashawd Wynn (7th grade, Hobbton Middle), and Josiah McLaurin (8th grade, Hobbton Middle). -

