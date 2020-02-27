Dark Horses stun Anson

The Clinton Dark Horses boys basketball team is the last remaining winter sports team in Sampson County. Having earned the the No. 18 seed, the Dark Horses took down No. 15 seed Anson on Tuesday night, 65-64, and have advanced to the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State Basketball Playoffs. They will travel tonight to take on Kinston, who is the No. 2 seed and is coming off a 68-47 victory over East Duplin. The Vikings enter the contest at 24-3. -

