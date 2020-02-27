Clinton eliminated at East Bladen

Khaliah Chestnutt surveys the court, looking for the best possible option. Chestnutt finished with 23 points. - NaKeviah Evans puts up a 2-point shot. Evans finished with 17 points. -

Tuesday night marked the first round of the NCHSAA State Basketball Playoffs and the county’s closest local contest was the Clinton Lady Dark Horses traveling down Highway 701 to take on East Bladen. Clinton, 17-6 overall, entered the contest as the No. 17 seed while the Lady Eagles entered at 22-4 overall and the No. 16 seed.

This game certainly played out as one would expect two evenly teams to play, but in the end, it was East Bladen that clung to a 60-58 victory as they staved off one last Clinton run in the closing moments.

Both teams came out fighting in the first quarter but it was Clinton that gained the upper hand. Using a couple small spurts, led by Khaliah Chestnutt, the Lady Horses opened up a lead of 13-7. East Bladen, though, came right back on an 8-2 run to tie things up at 15-15 at the end of the quarter.

Things were very much still back and forth in the second quarter but the advantage quickly swung in East Bladen’s favor. After Clinton captured a 16-15 lead on a free throw, the Lady Eagles soared out to a a 21-16 lead. The Lady Dark Horses caught right back up but again another run by East Bladen sent them to a 27-21 lead. Things continued back and forth as momentum changes marred the second quarter. Hitting a small run of their own to close out the half, Clinton got back to within three at halftime, trailing 31-28.

Right out of the intermission, East Bladen turned up the heat. The Lady Dark Horses kept pace but the Lady Eagles in-your-face defense was becoming a problem. With 3:26 left in the quarter, East Bladen caught hold of another big run and staked a double-digit lead at 45-34. Both teams were playing stingy defense to the point it looked like a game of hot potato out on the court but the Lady Eagles had seized control. With under 3 minutes to go in the quarter, they resorted to a game of keep-away as they mirrored a four-corners offense.

With the quarter winding down, the East Bladen lead hovered around the 10-point mark as the score was 47-36 with eight minutes left in the game.

One issue Clinton faced all night was getting other players involved. Their big three certainly led the way but they were unable to generate any help from their surrounding teammates. This fact remained true in the fourth quarter as points for Isa Banks, Nakeviah Evans, and Chestnutt piled up. Unfortunately for the Lady Dark Horses, though, getting other teammates going just didn’t come to fruition. Though the Lady Eagles built a 15 point lead at one point, Clinton generated some turnovers off of pressure defense and began to chip away. They got all the way back to within 58-56 late in the game but the Lady Dark Horses just couldn’t hit that final hurdle as East Bladen staved off the late rally for a 60-58 win.

As aforementioned, Clinton finished the night with just three scorers. Chestnutt led the team with 23, Banks had 18, and Evans finished with 17.

Immediately after the game, Clinton head coach Chris Owens was tending to a player in need of medical attention on the court and was not available for comment.

With the loss, Clinton concludes their season at 17-7 overall. For East Bladen, they advance to take on the No. 1 overall seed Farmville Central on Thursday.

Khaliah Chestnutt surveys the court, looking for the best possible option. Chestnutt finished with 23 points. NaKeviah Evans puts up a 2-point shot. Evans finished with 17 points.

Lady Horses comeback falls short with 60-58 loss

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

