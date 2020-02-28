Clinton’s Banks hits 1,000

Clinton High School wrapped up it’s girls basketball season this past Tuesday night on the road at East Bladen but despite their loss, there was still a shining moment for the Lady Horses. Prior to the tip off of the game, the Lady Eagles yielded a moment in their gymnasium and on their court for Clinton to honor star player Isa Banks for hitting her 1,000th career point. The feat was accomplished in last week’s East Central Conference Tournament against Spring Creek, but the Lady Dark Horses didn’t have an opportunity for a formal presentation until Tuesday’s night’s first round game. For Banks, she has reached the notable benchmark in her junior year, leaving her another season to build upon that statistic. Pictured are Banks along with family and Clinton head coach Chris Owens.

Clinton High School wrapped up it's girls basketball season this past Tuesday night on the road at East Bladen but despite their loss, there was still a shining moment for the Lady Horses. Prior to the tip off of the game, the Lady Eagles yielded a moment in their gymnasium and on their court for Clinton to honor star player Isa Banks for hitting her 1,000th career point. The feat was accomplished in last week's East Central Conference Tournament against Spring Creek, but the Lady Dark Horses didn't have an opportunity for a formal presentation until Tuesday's night's first round game. For Banks, she has reached the notable benchmark in her junior year, leaving her another season to build upon that statistic. Pictured are Banks along with family and Clinton head coach Chris Owens. Alan Wooten | Bladen Journal

File Photos | Sampson Independent

