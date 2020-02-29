Kinston overwhelms Clinton

Dieon Venable puts up a shot over a Kinston defender. - Ja’Melle Williams puts up a three-point shot. - Logan Williard goes up for a two-point shot in the lane on Thursday night. - Shawn Matthews puts up a floating jumper over a Kinston defender. - -

After upsetting Anson on their home court on Tuesday night, the Clinton Dark Horses basketball team travelled to tradition-laden Kinston on Thursday night for a battle in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A boys basketball playoffs. With banners of accolades and championships draped across the rafters and walls of their gymnasium, the Vikings surely played the the role of the powerhouse reputation they’ve come to have. After a 73-32 victory over Clinton, Kinston surely seems poised for a deep run in the playoffs.

The scoreboard didn’t move very much in the first couple minutes of play. Outside of the teams each scoring two points in the early going, the score for the first two minutes vaulted their at 2-2. From their, the Vikings got defensive, which significantly aided in them turning turnovers into quick points. Struggling to drive the lane and jump shots not falling, the Dark Horses quickly fell behind and were trailing 13-2 after one quarter.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Clinton in the second quarter as Kinston continued a fast-paced level of play. Their game appeared flawless; from transition points, solid defense, and big dunks – everything was going in the Vikings favor. Not even a technical foul after one big dunk slowed down the effort Kinston had on display. Though the Dark Horses found much more success than their 2-point first quarter, so too did the Vikings as their lead grew near the 20s at halftime, 34-15.

When play resumed in quarter number three, the story of the game was much the same. Kinston’s lineup for top to bottom was just above and beyond what Clinton was prepared for. Even after an entire lineup change, the Vikings continued to find success on both ends of the quarter. Their lead approached and surpassed the 30-point mark on a couple off occasions as Clinton just couldn’t sustain an offensive run. By the end of the third quarter, Kinston led 51-22 and was well on their way to victory.

In the final period of play, the Vikings continued their impressive display. Even their second and third string players were on a whole different level as the Kinston lead swelled into the 40-point mercy threshold. When things were all said and done, the Vikings had power surged into the third round with a 73-32 victory.

After the game, Clinton head coach Ron Davis remained positive, giving Kinston full credit for their athleticism and length. He acknowledged that his Dark Horses had a game plan, but the Vikings completely took them out of it.

“We knew that if we let them get some momentum on us and open a lead then it’d be tough for us to get out of a big whole,” he said. “We turned the ball over too many times and our shots weren’t falling. Honestly, I think we were a little star struck this evening.”

Venable was the leading scorer for the Dark Horses with 18. Keasean Williams had five points, Elijah Kirby had three points, and Ja’Melle Williams, Shawn Matthews, and Logan Williard all had two points each.

Clinton concludes the season at 13-10 overall.

Vikings conquer “star struck” Dark Horses

