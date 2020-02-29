City Recreation embracing change

The Clinton Recreation & Parks Department has had a successful 2019 year. The state of recreation throughout the nation, state, and locally continue to change.

To stay ahead of the curve, we must change and be willing to change as well. This year has brought about a lot of changes, improvements, and projects. We continue to strive to meet the needs of our park patrons and provide more opportunities for everyone. As we turn another page in the history of Clinton Recreation, we look forward to plan for the future. In 2020, we are undertaking our first ever Citywide Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Master Plan.

This plan will assist our department/city in park planning, programming, park development, priorities, policies, and many other related topics. This will be your opportunity to be an everlasting partner for our parks and our entire system. So, be on the lookout for our upcoming public meetings and surveys.

Stay in touch by following us on our Facebook page “City of Clinton Recreation & Parks Department.” Below are highlights of what we have done in 2019:

• Old/dilapidated playground equipment taken up at Fisher Drive Park for safety

• New playground equipment installed by staff at Fisher Drive Park

• Activity Room at Sampson Center Painted to look more welcoming/modern

• Increased Facebook presence

• New Wee Wednesday program at Bellamy Center (for toddlers and parent/mom)

• Donated benches installed at Newkirk Park

• Playground Safety Mulch added/refurbished to Royal Lane Park and Fisher Drive Park for increased safety

• New Flooring added to the activity room at the Bellamy Center

• New Range and Refrigerator added at the Bellamy Center

• Hosted the 9-10 Boys District Baseball Tournament at Royal Lane Park

• Provided free athletic program sign up magnets to the public so that sign up dates are known

All of these improvements are for the betterment of our community and citizens. As the landscape of recreation continues to change, we must learn to utilize sources in our community to make improvements possible. We are open to listening to our citizens on their thoughts for improvements and needs. In making future larger scale improvements, we will need help from our business leaders in making some of these improvements a reality. We look forward to serving our community now and in the future. For more information on how you can make a difference, call us at (910) 299-4906. Together, we can continue to make Clinton “The Perfect Place To Play!”

By Jonathan Allen City of Clinton

Jonathan Allen is the recreation director for the City of Clinton.

