Powerade Games announce coaches

The Powerade State Games High School Baseball Showcase will take place June 16-20 at BB&T Ballpark (Home of the Charlotte Knights), UNC Charlotte and Central Cabarrus High School. The High School Baseball Showcase will feature the best 20 underclassmen players from eight North Carolina Regions. Athletes will be competing in front of over 80 college and professional scouts as they vie for the gold, silver and bronze medals.

The coaches have been selected for each regional team and are listed below with their high school in parentheses and the head coach listed first:

Region 1 – Buck Edmundson (Fike), Justin Roberson (Perquimans Co.), Justin Hill (Currituck) and Cameron Ramsey

Region 2 – Dustin Medlin (North Brunswick), Jason King (Rosewood), Robert Kravitz (Arendell Parrott) and Nick Raynor (Topsail)

Region 3 – Zach Boraski (Fuquay-Varina), Granville Gehris (Cary), Bryan Tuck (Chapel Hill) and Aaron Parnell (South Johnston)

Region 4 – Lance Honeycutt (Harnett Central), Matthew Hunt (St. Pauls), Sandy Thorndyke (Fairmont) and Jarrod Britt (Cape Fear)

Region 5 – Clark Erskine (McMichael), Andy Harper (High Point Central), Keith Walker (Glenn) and William Hardin (Page)

Region 6 – Alex Leonhardt (Burns), Terry Tucker (South Stanly), Windell Robertson (Cox Mill) and John Markley (West Lincoln)

Region 7 – Bradley Rudisill (Davie County), Derrick Wishon (North Iredell) and Drew Ward (West Wilkes)

Region 8 – Tony Wall (Chase), Scotty Ruff (Rosman), Dylan Jones (Erwin) and Chad Fowler (R-S Central)

Only high school varsity players (2021, 2022 and 2023 graduates) are eligible to participate. Registration is now open for all sports. To register, view regional maps, view tryout dates and locations, or for other general information on the High School Baseball Showcase, visit www.poweradestategames.org.

The Powerade State Games of North Carolina is gearing up for an exciting year of competition in the Charlotte region. The 34th annual Powerade State Games begin on May 30 and conclude on June 28, hosting competitions in Charlotte, Concord, Cornelius, Huntersville, Indian Trail, Mooresville and Pineville.

The Powerade State Games Athlete Party will be held on June 26 inside of the Atrium Health Dome, the brand-new indoor practice facility of the Carolina Panthers. Party plans include interactive inflatables, games for kids and adults, assorted sports demonstrations, mascot appearances, and free gifts for all athletes.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Powerade.jpg

Annual event set to run May 30 – June 28