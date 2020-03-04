Midway Golf off to blazing start

The storied Midway Raiders Golf Program kicked off their 2020 with a win at Chicora Country Club in Erwin on Monday afternoon. In a 9-hole showdown with Triton and Harnett Central, Midway took a commanding 26-stroke victory. The Raiders shot 157 overall, with Logan Patrick earning medalist honors with a score of 38. That was one stroke ahead of Midway’s Logan Atkins with a 39, and a score of 40 from Andrew Eldridge and Matthew Faircloth. Harnett Central took second with a 183 and Triton shot 197. Midway will return to the course today at Keith Hills Country Club at Campbell University. -
