Midway Softball wins big

Eli Culbreth takes a big swing on Monday night against Rosewood. - Rosewood sprinted out to a 4-0 lead on Midway, with the Lady Raiders’ Tania Martinez able to muster a second half goal to avoid the shutout in a 4-1 loss. - Miranda Holmes winds up to release a pitch on Monday night against Rosewood. - Rylie Williams gets a big hit for Midway on Monday night against Rosewood. - -

Spring sports kicked off on Monday night for the Midway softball, baseball, and soccer teams when Rosewood came calling in Raiders territory. For the visiting Eagles, they picked up a pair of wins on the baseball and soccer fields while it was the Lady Raiders picking up a huge win on the softball field.

Baseball

The Rosewood Eagles returned every player from a State 1A Baseball Runner-up team a year ago. On Monday night against Midway, they certainly looked like a team well on their way back to fight for the title that was robbed of them from private school Uwharrie Charter last June. The Eagles overwhelmed the Raiders in a mercy-rule-shortened five innings, 12-0.

The game got out to a competitive start as both teams still had zeroes on the scoreboard through the first two innings. In the third inning, though, things began to go south in a hurry. The third, fourth, and fifth innings saw a flurry of Rosewood scores as self-inflicted wounds began to pile up for Midway. With not as many hits as walks, errors, and wild pitches – the Eagles capitalized and seized momentum as they staked their big win to kick off 2020.

“Tough night,” stoically said first year head coach Cory Barnes. “It comes down to we have to do better at the basics. Hit the ball, throw strikes, and make plays in the field. We didn’t do those well tonight and the scoreboard shows.”

“Our ball-strike ratio has got to be better. We’ve got to pound the zone and we had trouble tonight doing that consistently. We gave up nine walks against just five hits. When you let that many people on base things happen. We’ll rebound from this. We’ll get back to practice tomorrow, put this one behind us, and move on. This is just one game this season,” Barnes concluded.

The loss puts Midway out to an 0-1 record with a trip to Lakewood due up on Friday.

Soccer

Over on the soccer field, the results mirrored that of those on the baseball field. The Lady Eagles sprinted out to a 4-0 lead on Midway and never looked back in a 4-1 victory. The Lady Raiders’ lone goal of the game came off the foot of Tania Martinez in the second half. This puts Midway off to an 0-1 start, with South Johnston slated to come into Raider Country on Thursday.

Softball

The bright spot on the night for Midway Athletics was the girls’ softball team, who steamrolled the Lady Eagles an 11-1 victory.

Losing three seniors from a third-round 17-8 team, Rosewood absorbed a pair of big swings from the Lady Raiders and just never recovered from that. Midway put up six runs in the second inning before adding another in the fifth, and then netting four more in the sixth to reach the 10-run mercy rule. Rosewood’s lone score came on a solo home run from senior Laine Marak in the third inning. For Midway, Lainey Hughes and Jega Depuyen had two hits each followed by Caitlyn Holland and Sydney Williams each with one.

Defensively, pitcher Miranda Holmes was stellar in her junior season debut. She tallied 13 strikeouts against just two hits and one walk.

“Miranda hit her spots,” said assistant coach Cullen Clark. “There’s several of those girls that are headed to play college ball and she hit her spots and caused them a lot of trouble,” he concluded.

Overall, head coach Susan Clark was also complimentary of her team, highlighting the excitement that is in the air around the softball program.

“We’re excited tonight,” she said. “Miranda did a superb job on the mound tonight. Win or lose this season, we’re going to have fun. We knew these first couple games were going to be tough. Tonight and now we have Cape Fear on Wednesday but we did that on purpose to get our mindset focused and we’re just going to enjoy this one and have a good time.”

Midway kicks off the season at 1-0 with the win and will hit the road twice this week with a road trip to Cape Fear on Wednesday and Lakewood on Friday.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

