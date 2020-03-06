Davis, Banks earn conference honors

Clinton High School men’s basketball head coach, Ron Davis, and Lady Horses point guard Isa Banks earned East Central Conference honors this past week. Davis has been named conference Coach of the Year while Banks was named conference Player of the Year. In other East Central accolades, Khaliah Chestnutt from Clinton and Jenna Pope and Kris McKoy from Midway were named All-Conference on the women’s side while Clinton’s Dieon Venable and Keasean Williams and Midway’s Tyler Godwin were All-Conference on the men’s side.

