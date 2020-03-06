Clinton takes baseball opener

Carter King takes a swing for the Dark Horses. -

The Dark Horses baseball team kicked off the opening of their season on Wednesday night with a clutch win over visiting West Bladen. It was tight all the way down to the final play but Clinton came out on top 3-2 to secure an opening win.

The ability to make plays when needed is what lead the Dark Horses to this small, marginal victory. While they did win by one, they had to battle through two ties before sealing the deal.

The top of the fourth is when the action started with West Bladen breaking the run drought. The defense would hold after that run and that’s when the Horses offense answered back. Reid Walters found the first tie of the game, 1-1, for Clinton after getting their only RBI of the night.

Walters, however, wasn’t done helping his team find runs after that RBI. Fast forward a few plays and he’d cross home plate after an errant pitch slipped by the catcher. That run pushed the score to 2-1 giving Clinton their first lead.

West Bladen didn’t go down quietly after getting behind, though. It took until the sixth inning before a pair of runs struck the scoreboard again. Much like in the fourth, West Bladen scored first at the top of the inning, tying it back up at 2-2. But, almost in mirror-like fashion, the Dark Horses defense held strong after that.

Another off the mark pitch, later in the bottom of the sixth, flew past the catcher once again, leading to Clinton’s third run and eventual final score of 3-2.

“It being the first game I thought the guys came out and played hard. With it being early in the season sometimes you don’t have your legs up under you yet,” Clinton coach Scott Lewis said.

“I’m also proud of how the guys answered back after they scored a run on us,” Lewis continued. “It seemed like every time they put up a run we answered right back and I’m real proud of them for that.”

The other two runs scored for the Dark Horses came from Gabriel Moore and Blake Smith.

Hits for the Dark Horses came from Walters (AVG .333), Moore (AVG .500), Smith (AVG 1.000), Payson King (AVG .333) and Asa Evans (AVG .500), each ending the night with one apiece.

Also worth noting, is the strong pitching play from both sides. It was solid all night and was the main the game stayed low-scoring, especially throughout the first three innings.

King, Smith and Lee Tyner were fielded for the home team. King finished with with only two hits, one run allowed and an OBA of .222 on 45 pitches. Smith allowed four hits, one run with an OBA of .333 and a ERA 2.62 with 54 pitches. Tyner threw 44 pitches, no hits, with an OBA and ERA of 0.00.

Now 1-0 to begin the season, the Horses will look to keep it going on Friday when they travel to Hobbton.

The Lady Horses softball team also battled West Bladen on Wednesday to kick start their season. It,unfortunately for them, was a long night as their season got off to quite a rocky start. The game only lasted four innings as mercy was reached with Clinton trailing big, 11-0.

Though they suffered a commanding loss to start the year off 0-1, they’ll have to shake it off quickly. Taking to the field again this Friday, they will travel alongside the baseball team to face county rival Hobbton.

Diamond Horses eke out win; Lady Horses fall

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

