Horses surge past East Bladen

It was a smooth night for the Lady Horses in their opener for the 2020 soccer season on Wednesday evening. Having the luxury of home field, they easily put away the rival Eagles of East Bladen, the finale 10-1.

It was all Clinton from beginning to end and the lightning fast start from the Lady Horses set the tempo the entire night. Taking less than two minutes into play, they found the back of the net and the goals poured in after that.

Ball movement was the biggest key to their success. They practically put the ball wherever they wanted at will, giving them quite a few shots on goal and, boy, did they punch them in. So many in fact that they managed to go up by a staggering 8-1 at the end of the first half.

This trend continued into the second half, as well. It only took a little over three and a half minutes before they found the final two goals that sparked the 9-goal mercy rule, securing the 10-1 victory.

While a win to this degree is impressive in itself, it’s equally impressive that they were able to play this well so early. The reason being that they’ve hardly had time to play at game speed at all. Other than a scrimmage, the Horses preseason was riddle with disruptions, especially due to inclement weather and the like. Their performance against East Bladen, though, it was hard to tell, especially given a lot new faces this year.

“It was good to finally play. We had a long preseason with a scrimmage and so but it felt good to play,” Horses coach Adam Smith said. “It was good to get the girls some touches on the ball and we got everybody in. We moved the ball well but still got a long road ahead of us but we’re headed in the right direction.”

“We’re very proud of these girls, we’re backing them all the way and I’m just excited to be able to work with them,” Smith added.

With a mercy win for the season opener the Horses surely took a step in the right direction. After scoring 10 goals in just 43:41, shots were going in from players all over the roster. They did it in nearly every scoring fashion possible: from headers in the box to penalty kicks.

Seniors, Kayla Yang and Taylor Spell, along with freshman AP Sinclair, were in the forefront with two goals apiece. The remaining four came from Tyshawna Green, Olivia Williford, Olivia Gillespie and Cristal Ortiz. Not to mention Clinton combined for a total of nine assists.

Defense also played exceptionally well, holding the Lady Eagles to a near shutout. This is even further cemented by them only allowing three shots on goals for the game. Senior goalie, Isabella Faison, also played well. Minus the one goal allowed midway through the first, she ended with three saves.

When asked how to carry this momentum going forward Smith said,

“We’ve just got to get better in practice and get more touches on the ball. We got a lot of new faces and new positions, along with our share of tough games. So, the main steps going forward will start with getting better every day.”

With the season started off right and a win to show for it, the Lady Horses are 1-0. Their next showdown will be on Friday against J.H. Rose in the Battle of the Beach.

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

