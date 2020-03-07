Leopards rally in opener

Opening up the 2019 season on a cloudy and misty Wednesday afternoon, the varsity baseball Lakewood Leopards were hosts to the visiting Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs. This season opening contest saw Lakewood lead just once — in the final inning. Rallying from behind, the Leopards surged to victory for a 4-2 victory.

Sophomore pitcher Trey White got the baseball to start the game for the Leopards. After issuing a leadoff walk, the Bulldog baserunner got a little too aggressive when he was tagged out on his second base steal attempt.

Garnering another base on balls, WRH had Trey Parker on first with Landon Likens up to bat. Likens sent the pitch to center field, advancing Parker over to third. With runners at the corners, a passed ball allowed Parker to get home safely, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead.

White worked back to limit the damage to just that one run as the inning shifted to the bottom of the inning. While getting a man aboard in the bottom portion of the first inning, Lakewood left him stranded, leaving the score at 1-0.

The one run ballgame persisted all the way until the bottom of the sixth. There, Lakewood got started with the first pitch of the sixth inning, which Hunter Powell sent for a ride to left field. Trying to play small ball, White laid down a bunt on the next pitch. Powell went for second, but wanted more and took off for third as well where he was called out, giving Lakewood their first out.

White, though, made his way around the bases and over to the third courtesy of stolen bags. He would see home plate when a pitch got past the Bulldogs catcher, knotting the game at 1-1.

The Leopards went on to load the bases but Wallace pitcher Tyler Brinkley showed nice poise and held LHS to no more runs.

Wallace-Rose Hill grabbed the lead back during the top of the seventh, 2-1, but it would not be the game winning run.

Lakewood got the bats last and they made it count.

Runners at the corners, and only one out, another passed ball allowed the Leopards to tie the game at 2-2. The walk off single, however, came from the bat of Jamie Sessoms, who with the bases loaded sent a pitch just out of reach of the right fielder, bringing two runs home for a 4-2 season opening win.

Kollin Hunter, a Lakewood freshman, provided a stellar relief outing. Hunter received the win and tossed three K’s in his three-inning night. Starting pitcher White also had a nice night with six strikeouts.

Elsewhere at Lakewood, the Lady Leopards softball team dropped their opener, 19-9, while the girl’s soccer team fell 4-0.

The Raiders of Midway High School was due up for Lakewood on Friday, but rainy weather on Tuesday prompted that game to be rescheduled.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_Lakewood-Logo.jpg

Lakewood baseball captures win; soccer, softball fall

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]