Raiders golf out to 2-0 start

Midway and Harnett Central met up for the second time in the week on Wednesday, this time at Keith Hills Country Club on the campus of Campbell University in Buies Creek. The results? Much the same. The Raiders golf team brought home another big victory with a team total of 158 against 180 for the Trojans. Logan Patrick was the Medalist with a low score of 38, once again edging out teammate Logan Atkins by one stroke with a 39. Matthew Faircloth and Caden Hodges were right behind with a 40 and 41 respectively. With two win in tow, Midway will now turn their attention to conference play, which is set to begin Monday at Sandy Ridge Country Club in Plain View.

