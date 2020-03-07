Wildcats shut out Dark Horses

Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Blake Smith unleashes a pitch against Hobbton on Friday night. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Brayden Herring applies the tag for the out at third base on a steal attempt early in the game. - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Richard Warren, credited for the win on Friday, unleashes a pitch against Clinton. -

A cold and blustery night greeted fans from Clinton and Hobbton on Friday night when the Dark Horses and Wildcats went head-to-head on the baseball diamond. Throw in a little rain, and the night was brutal for the fans. For the players, though? At least for Hobbton, though, things were hot for the Wildcats as they took down their 2A foe, 7-0.

The story of the game for Hobbton’s defense was solid pitching. Richard Warren earned the win for the Wildcats, going five innings before closer Grayson Rogers finished things off. The pair combined for no runs and 14 strikeouts.

Hobbton jumped out in front in the opening frame and built from there. After a three-up-three-down in the top of the first, the Wildcats rallied with two outs in the bottom. Junior Esquivel was hit by a pitch with one out. Following that, things looked bleak for the Hobbton offense as the next Wildcat batter was fanned. Preston Daugbtry drew a two-out walked however, and a series of pitching errors and defensive miscues kept the the Hobbton offense alive. A wild pitch and two walks plated scores from Esquivel, Ivan Fernandez, and Jordan Pearsall. When the Dark Horses finally got out of the jam, a 3-0 deficit was in place at the end of the first inning.

Clinton managed to get one base runner aboard in the top of the second, but a strikeout, flyout, and infield groundout kept the Dark Horses in check with the bats going right back into the hands of the Wildcats. Once again, it was a long at-bat for Hobbton and once again it was a two-out rally that poured salt on Clinton’s wound. After back-to-back strikeouts, Brayden Herring got aboard following an error in right field. Then, Daughtry followed suit with a single and Herring was next batted in on a nice shot by Pearsall to make it 4-0.

It was the same ole song and dance for Clinton in the top of the third as another runner was left stranded on base.

With the Wildcats steadily making quick work of the Dark Horses, the lead gradually grew. In the bottom of the third, Hobbton garnered two more runs to push their lead to 6-0. Dillion Hall got things started with a single into left field. Then, Ben Langston drew a walk and Rogers hit a sac fly ball to center to advance Hall over to third. Esquivel come up big again when he doubled to right-center, scoring Hall. Then, Langston scored when Esquivel got tangled up in a rundown at second.

The final score of the game came in the fifth when Langston scored on a series of throwing errors and the score hit 7-0. From there, it was a large defensive battle down the wire and Hobbton held on to claim their second win.

With press deadline looming, stats weren’t immediately available.

With the win, Hobbton is now 2-0. They have a busy week next week, traveling to Spring Creek on Tuesday, hosting Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday, and traveling to Clinton on Friday.

For Clinton, they are now 1-1 on the season will host Lakewood on Tuesday, Heide Trask on Wednesday, and Hobbton on Friday.

Hobbton blanks Clinton, 7-0, behind strong pitching

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

