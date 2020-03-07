Lady Wildcats eke past Clinton

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Stephanie Avilez lays down a bunt early in the game. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Gracie Jones slides into home plate and beats the tag for the score - Daron Barefoot | Sampson Independent Lilyana Wilson winds up to unleash a pitch against Hobbton. -

Hobbton High School was the site of a 1A/2A softball showdown between the Lady Wildcats and the Lady Dark Horses of a Clinton on Friday night. What unfolded was a thrilling battle that went back and forth, but when the final swing was swung, it was Hobbton taking a 9-8 victory over their 2A rival.

A low scoring 1-0 game was the story through three innings as Hobbton staked the early lead. Things got interesting in the top of the fourth when Clinton secured two runs to claim their first lead of the season. Mariah Bell reached on a wild – and dropped – strike three. She scored a little later on a base hit by Avery Evans to tie the game up at 1-1. Then, an error at second allowed Evans to score and give the Lady Dark Horses a 2-1 lead.

Hobbton though was unscathed. They bounced back in the bottom half of the inning when Avilez scored Jayla Wilkes and Gracie Jones to put the Lady Wildcats back up top, 3-2.

Like a pendulum, things swung back the other way with the dawning of the fifth inning. The Lady Dark Horses capitalized on a 2-out rally and and reclaimed a 4-3 lead. The back-and-forth continued in the bottom of the fifth, though. A homerun by Kassidy Rodriguez highlighted a 4-run bottom fifth for Hobbton and the Lady Wildcats charged back ahead 7-4 with the game headed into the sixth inning.

The game turned crazy over the duration of the final innings as the pendulum continued to swing. With momentum swings abound, Hobbton staved off a furious Clinton rally as the Lady Wildcats held on and clung to a 9-8 victory over the visiting Lady Dark Horses.

With press deadline looming, stats and scores weren’t immediately available.

With the win, Hobbton improves to 1-1 overall. They have a busy week next week as the travel to Spring Creek on Tuesday, host Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday, and travel to Clinton on Friday.

For Clinton, they drop to 0-2 overall on the season and will host Lakewood on Tuesday, Heide Trask on Wednesday, and Hobbton on Friday.

Hobbton edges Lady Dark Horses, 9-8

By Daron Barefoot Sports Writer

