Midway takes conference opener

Midway and Clinton got the East Central Conference golf schedule started yestderday afternoon, teeing off in the Raiders backyard at Sandy Ridge Country Club. Midway improved to 3-0 on the season after cashing in on solid performances from just about every member of their team. The Raiders secured first place with a 312, well-ahead of the second-place Dark Horses, who scored 380. James Kenan took third with 391. Medalist for the match was Matthew Faircloth with a low-score 75, followed by Andrew Eldridge and Logan Atkins sharing the runner-up spot with 77. Logan Patrick shot 83. The two teams next match will be Monday, March 16, at Southern Waye Country Club. Pictured is Midway’s John Michael Best teeing off, Midway’s Logan Patrick hitting his second shot, and Clinton’s Will Alderman rolling a putt toward the hole.

