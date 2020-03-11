Lady Horses shut out DSA

Taylor Spell slips the ball past the DSA goalie for Clinton’s first goal. - Clinton’s Olivia Gillespie turns away a second half threat. -

The Lady Horses soccer team easily defended their home turf again this past Monday night as the Durham School of the Arts was on the receiving end this go around, going down convincingly 5-0.

It was a much slower start to the game this time, especially compared to Clinton’s season opener against East Bladen. In that showdown they were on the board before two minutes and the goals rolled in afterwards, putting up eight the first half.

Against DSA, though, the Lady Dark Horses only managed to hold a two point lead going into the break. It wouldn’t be until the second half before the Horses built a huge cushion.

Taylor Spell and Bailey Spell scored the goals in the first half to give Clinton their slight 2-0 lead.

They didn’t do much in terms of adjustments for the second half. The only real change was the Horses played a cleaner game and that made all the difference. The biggest two things that helped them was hitting better passes and making good runs, sentiments that Clinton coach Adam Smith shared after their win.

“We started off slow and because we were slow it took us a little while to get our feet up under us,” Smith said. “In the second half we settled down and started hitting our feet a bit more and the girls started making runs.”

“It was a good win for us but we can always get better and that’s what we’re striving to do. But for now we’re heading in the right direction,” Smith added.

Once those second half passes and runs came together, Clinton hit back-to-back goals. Coming within a minute of each other — at 51:25 and 52:35 — the Lady Horses pushed their lead to 4-0.

Taylor Spell got her second goal after scoring the first of the back-to-back goals while Kayla Yang put in the second score. Yang also hit two goals after hitting net the final time at 63:08, giving Clinton the 5-0 advantage to seal things up.

The Dark Horses ended the night with six shots on goal and seven corner kicks to go along with their three assists and Isabella Faison’s three saves.

“We got a chance to get all the girls in again this game and its always great when they all get playing time. We play again this weekend in the Brittany Showcase and we’re excited to see where we can go,” concluded.

With another win secured the ladies advance to 2-0-1. They’ll have to face First Flight on Friday and White Oak on Saturday as they travel to Wilson for the Brittany Showcase.

Taylor Spell slips the ball past the DSA goalie for Clinton’s first goal. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_D4S_1009.jpg Taylor Spell slips the ball past the DSA goalie for Clinton’s first goal. Clinton’s Olivia Gillespie turns away a second half threat. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_D4S_1161.jpg Clinton’s Olivia Gillespie turns away a second half threat.

Clinton dominant in notching clean sheet

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]