Sampson Parks & Rec Champions

The 2019-2020 Sampson County Parks and Rec 9-10 Boys Champions: Pictured, top row, from left, are: Bryson Riley, CJ Wilson, Ethan Jones, Derik Aycock. Bottom row, from left, are: Kamari Maynor, Yandel Salvador, Jeremy Serrano. Head Coach: Chris Wilson.

The 2019-2020 Sampson County Parks and Rec 11-12 Girls Champions. Pictured, front row, from left: Aniya Rich, Victoria Fiore-Hill, Jaylin Godwin, Alyssa Faircloth, McKenzie Robinson. Back row, from left, are: Coach Tommie Owens, Kennedy Owens, A’miyah Smith, Anthonia Corbett, Sara Tew, Coach Sha’Asia Hamilton.

The 2019-2020 Sampson County Parks and Rec 11-12 Boys Champions. Pictured, top row, from left, are: Samuel Dudley, Caleb Faircloth, Landon Hammond, Camden Wilson, and Jackson Campbell. Bottom row, from left, are: Camden McLamb, William Autry, Jacob Holland, James McPhail. Coaches: Gaynor Hammond and Mark Hammond.