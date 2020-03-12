Hobbton baseball camp successful

Hobbton High School hosted their first annual spring training baseball camp this past Saturday. The Hobbton varisty and JV baseball squads assisted the coaches in running the K-8 Camp. Fifty-six campers braved the early morning cold to get a good start to their respective Little League seasons, participating in hitting and fundamental fielding drills. -

