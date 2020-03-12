Bass Club tournament season underway

1st Place – Bobby and Spencer Haney - 2nd Place – Tony Coats and Buck Jackson - 3rd Place – James Sutton and Michael McLamb -

The Sampson County Bass Club held its first tournament of the 2020 season on March 7 at Falls Lake.

There were 15 boats that participated in the tournament. Bobby Haney and his son Spencer finished in first place with four bass weighing 21.90 pounds anchored by the big fish of the tournament of 6.85 pounds. Finishing in second place was the team of Tony Coats and Buck Jackson with a bag of five bass weighing 19.85 pounds. James Sutton and Michael McLamb finished in third place with five fish weighing 14.15 pounds.

The Sampson County Bass Club has been in existence since 1982. The club holds eight regular tournaments each year on lakes and rivers in central and eastern North Carolina. Members that qualify by fishing in at least five tournaments each year qualify to fish in the season ending classic tournament.

The club is open to membership for both members that own their own boat and others that wish to fish as a non-boat owner. Club members live in Sampson and surrounding counties. The next club tournament is at Gaston Lake on March 28.

If interested in learning more about the Sampson County Bass Club, contact club secretary Gerald Barlowe at 910-385-5084.

1st Place – Bobby and Spencer Haney https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_1.jpg 1st Place – Bobby and Spencer Haney 2nd Place – Tony Coats and Buck Jackson https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_2.jpg 2nd Place – Tony Coats and Buck Jackson 3rd Place – James Sutton and Michael McLamb https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_3.jpg 3rd Place – James Sutton and Michael McLamb