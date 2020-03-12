Sports Club honors county’s best

Lakewood’s Anita Miller was named the Sampson County Sports Club Ladies Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 basketball season. Her Lady Leopards went 10-12, this season, up from 9-15 a year ago, and finished in third place in the Carolina 1A Conference at 8-4. - Dieon Venable has earned the Sampson County Sports Club Boy’s Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season. He led the Dark Horses with 13.6 points per game and also led the team in steals with 46 and assists with 70. - The accolades continue to come in for Clinton junior Isa Banks. After being named conference player of the year, she was also named Sampson County Sports Club Ladies Player of the Year. Banks hit her 1,000th career point this season, a season in which she averaged 18.6 points per game. She also had 84 steals, 61 blocks, 56 assists, and snatched 190 rebounds in leading every category for the Lady Dark Horses. - Clinton’s boys basketball coach Ron Davis was selected as the Sampson County Sports Club Boys Coach of the Year for 2019-2020. The Dark Horses finished at 13-11 overall and 8-4 in the East Central 2A Conference. They made it to the second round of the 2A State Playoffs before succumbing to perennial power Kinston. - -

Lakewood’s Anita Miller was named the Sampson County Sports Club Ladies Coach of the Year for the 2019-2020 basketball season. Her Lady Leopards went 10-12, this season, up from 9-15 a year ago, and finished in third place in the Carolina 1A Conference at 8-4.

The accolades continue to come in for Clinton junior Isa Banks. After being named conference player of the year, she was also named Sampson County Sports Club Ladies Player of the Year. Banks hit her 1,000th career point this season, a season in which she averaged 18.6 points per game. She also had 84 steals, 61 blocks, 56 assists, and snatched 190 rebounds in leading every category for the Lady Dark Horses.

Clinton’s boys basketball coach Ron Davis was selected as the Sampson County Sports Club Boys Coach of the Year for 2019-2020. The Dark Horses finished at 13-11 overall and 8-4 in the East Central 2A Conference. They made it to the second round of the 2A State Playoffs before succumbing to perennial power Kinston.

Dieon Venable has earned the Sampson County Sports Club Boy’s Player of the Year for the 2019-2020 season. He led the Dark Horses with 13.6 points per game and also led the team in steals with 46 and assists with 70.