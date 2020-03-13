Midway rallies past East Bladen

Colin Avery sends a shot into the outfield for Midway. - Cal Tyndall unleashes a strike for Midway. -

After a stunning season-opening loss, the Midway Raiders baseball team seems to have gotten things headed in the right direction after sealing their second-straight victory on Wednesday night. Squaring off against East Bladen, who knocked the Raiders out of last years playoffs, Midway rallied from behind and emphatically surged to a 13-6 victory.

Things didn’t look so well in the early going as the Raiders dug themselves an early grave. Over the span of the first two innings, the Eagles built a 3-0 lead as the visitors looked to to be headed for a runaway win. Midway, though, had other plans. In the third inning, the Raiders found their stride and inflicted some serious damage on a sudden hit parade that chased two pitchers off the mound. When the gunsmoke settled, Midway had scored eight runs on six hits and two errors as they charged ahead for an 8-3 lead.

East Bladen didn’t panic, though, as they gradually chipped away at the newly-established Raiders lead. They made things interesting in earning back three unanswered runs over the course of the fourth and fifth innings, making it 8-6 and leaving Midway still well short of victory.

That was until the bottom of the sixth inning. Wanting to earn some insurance runs in a tense situation, the Raiders got that and then some in another offensive burst. Doing all of their damage with two outs, Midway went off for five more runs on three hits and three errors to stake the 13-6 lead.

With East Bladen down to their final three outs, two strikeouts and a grounder back to pitcher Cal Tyndall was all the Eagles could offer up in the top of the seventh as the Raiders laid claim to win number two.

After the game, Midway head coach Cory Barnes credited his team with the win, acknowledging that the bats came alive for the Raiders. He also stated his pride for the team in not losing focus when challenged with the early deficit.

“Happy with the kids tonight and proud of the way they fought back,” Barnes said.

Leading the effort for Midway was Cameron Barefoot with three hits and an RBI. He was followed by Eli Culbreth, Jonathan Cooper, and Colin Avery, all with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Drew Matthews, Sawyer Sutton, and Will Johnson rounded things out with one hit each.

Midway is now 2-1 on the season with the win. They are slated to take on Lakewood tonight.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

