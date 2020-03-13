Midway soars past East Bladen

Jega Dapuyen slaps the ball into left field for Midway on Wednesday night. - Chloe Baggett unleashes a pitch for Midway on Wednesday night. -

After a couple of tough road losses, the Midway Softball team returned home on Wednesday night for a showdown with the Lady Eagles of East Bladen High School. After falling behind 1-0 in the early going, the Lady Raiders rallied for big win over their 2A foe, the final being 9-2.

East Bladen claimed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but it was very short-lived. Midway countered with a big bottom-half of the first inning and surged ahead for a 3-1 lead. Jega Dapuyen led things off for the Lady Raiders, dropping a slapper in shallow left field. Dapuyen, known for her speed, bolted over to second base and Midway was immediately in business. Caitlyn Holland continued things when she hit a single into center field, easily scoring Dapuyen to make it 1-1.

Two batters later, Chloe Baggett laid down a bunt that no one was expecting and as a result, aided by some heads-up running, Holland and Baggett stood at second and third with only one out. This paved the way for a Sydney Williams sac-RBI to left, scoring Holland to make it 2-1. Lainey Hughes closed out the inning with an RBI triple into center that scored Baggett and Midway’s flurry would end there at 3-1.

The Lady Raiders added one run in the bottom of the second. Miranda Holmes drew a walk to start the inning and was scored a few batters later on a 2-out RBI single by Baggett, making it 4-1.

Then in the third, the Lady Raiders continued to pull away with a 5-run inning that really delivered the final blow.

Hughes started things off with a single into center and Bella Bryant was hit by a pitch to put two runners aboard with no outs. Emma Clark laid down a sac bunt to move the runners, which yielded Hughes scoring on a passed ball to make it 5-1. Dapuyen hit another single into left, scoring Bryant to make it 6-1. Holland kept things going when she doubled into center field, scoring Dapuyen to make it 7-1. After Holland and Baggett drew a pair of walks, Williams hit another ball into left field, scoring the former two, making it 9-1.

With the offensive burst concluded at the end of the third inning, the game slowed with only East Bladen finding the scoreboard one more time as Midway coasted to a 9-2 victory.

After the game, Midway coaches Susan and Cullen Clark spoke highly of their teams effort. They acknowledged that their Lady Raiders hit the ball much better and were able to utilize two pitchers in hopes that as the season goes on, they can rely on multiple pitching approaches as opposed to just one.

With the win, the Lady Raiders even their record at 2-2. They are right back in action tonight, hosting Lakewood.

Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Daron Barefoot
Sports Editor