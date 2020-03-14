On the softball field at Clinton High School on Wednesday night, the Lady Dark Horses couldn’t replicate their success from Tuesday’s game against Lakewood. Playing host again for the second time this week, they suffered a big loss in Wednesday’s game at the hands of Heide Trask, 12-2.

While it was a blowout win for Trask, it wasn’t an entirely one-sided dominating game. Even though the score suggest otherwise, the Lady Horses had the game pretty close over the early parts of play. After getting a double play to enter the bottom of the third, Clinton found themselves only down 3-1. A quick three outs for the Horses followed, though, which started the fourth inning and things beginning to get out out of control.

What was once a small two point lead erupted into an enormous gap that Clinton would never close. Trask went on a hot streak during this time and scored six straight before Clinton was finally able to stop the Lady Titans. By then, the score sat at 9-1 and the game was pretty much decided.

While its true the visitors racked up hits a plenty, it was the errors that were the worst of things for the Lady Horses. They simply had too many to count thought the entire game but during the six-run spurt was when thing were most notable.

Another area worth mentioning is Clinton’s batting performance, which honestly wasn’t that bad. The Lady Horses, while only scoring two runs, got plenty of hits, one of which leading to a home run. Unfortunately for them, though, it seems like mother nature was even against them. As stated, they had plenty of hits but several of them were a pop-fly balls. With unfavorably strong winds blowing all night, each pop fly stayed in the air for a near eternity, leading to one easy out after another.

Dark Horses head coach, Jason Pearson, shared similar thoughts after the game.

“We just couldn’t keep the ball out of the air when we were batting. The wind was coming in from left field, when we couldn’t keep it out the air the ball was getting trapped and caught,” Pearson said. “We had several infield errors also and Trask was just hitting the ball well, especially in the pockets.”

“Trask just simply played a better game than we did. But, this games over with, now we’ve got a full day ahead of us to prepare for Hobbton and we’re going to go to work in the upcoming practice,” Pearson continued. “We’re going to come into that game hitting the ball solid and ready to play. And, we’re going to make the plays that we need to make in order to win the game.”

With this loss the Lady Horses dropped to 2-3. They looked to get back into the win column on Friday as they shot for revenege against Hobbton.

Brittany Blackburn takes a swing while at bat. Lilyana Wilson rearing back on a pitch for the Dark Horses.

Lady Titans barrel past Clinton, 12-2

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer