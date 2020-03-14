James Kenan sweeps Lakewood

Jamie Sessoms catches the James Kenan base runner in a run down, chasing him down and tagging him for an out to prevent a score. - Lakewood and James Kenan battle it out on the soccer field. James Kenan took the win, 5-1. - Reagan Holmes delivers a pitch for the Lady Leopards - Trent Tanner fires a strike toward home plate on Thursday. - -

The Lakewood spring athletic teams hosted James Kenan out on the fields on Thursday night, battling a former conference foe in non-conference action. It was a beautiful day for athletics as mild temperatures and a gentle breeze really provided for a comfortable outing. Unfortunately for the Leopards, though, the visiting Tigers weren’t as kind as Mother Nature was as James Kenan took wins in all three events.

Over on the baseball field, this duel proved to be the closest of the three competitions.

The game was a 0-0 stalemate through three completed innings. Both teams had scattered scoring opportunities throughout that time, but each opportunity was squandered. Perhaps for Lakewood, the most costly mishap was in the bottom of the third when Cooper James was headed in for a score but some miscommunication prompted him to turn around and head back to third. With a runner on second also headed for third, some confusion ensued and as a result, James was tagged out, squandering the run.

The very next inning, the Tigers captured a run, which seemed monumental considering how things had unfolded thus far.

The bottom of the fifth, though, Lakewood finally broke the ice and was able to get a score on the board to tie the game right back up at 1-1.

The sixth inning then proved to be scoreless with each team earning some good defensive credit in three-up-three-down fashion.

James Kenan, though, answered back the Leopards earlier response, and this time in a big way. With the game in the final inning of regulation, the Tigers capitalized on a walk and a couple of big hits to drive home three runs and stake the 4-1 lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Kollin Hunter drew a lead off-walk to get the Leopards going, but they couldn’t move him around the bases as James Kenan held on for the 4-1 win.

After the game, Lakewood head coach Jay Faircloth credited some of the miscues to lack of experience.

“We’re young this year,” Fairlcoth opened with. “We start mainly juniors and sophomores and tonight I think our youth and inexperience showed.”

Trey White had the lone hit for Lakewood while Hunter had their lone RBI. Trenton Ezzell had the Leopards only run of the game.

With the loss, the Leopards are now 1-2 overall while James Kenan sits at 3-2.

Over on the softball field, it wasn’t exactly a pleasant night for the Lady Leopards as the Lady Tigers shredded Lakewood, 16-3, in six innings. The game was close at 2-1 after three innings, but James Kenan had a pair of big that saw the Lady Tigers score six runs in the fourth and sixth innings. These spurts blues the game wide open and proved too much for the Lady Leopards to be able to overcome. With the loss, Lakewood now sits at 0-3 overall. James Kenan, meanwhile, is 2-3.

Finally, on the soccer field, the Lady Tigers again took a convincing win, completing the shut out, as they tamed the Lady Leopards, 5-1. With the loss, Lakewood is now 0-2-1 overall while James Kenan is 2-2.

All three Lakewood teams were slated to travel to Midway on Friday, however rain moved in and forced the cancellation of those games. With that, all area teams are now under mandatory suspension from the NCHSAA due to coronavirus concerns at least until April 6.

Jamie Sessoms catches the James Kenan base runner in a run down, chasing him down and tagging him for an out to prevent a score. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_LHS-Baseball-1.jpeg Jamie Sessoms catches the James Kenan base runner in a run down, chasing him down and tagging him for an out to prevent a score. Lakewood and James Kenan battle it out on the soccer field. James Kenan took the win, 5-1. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_LHS-Soccer.jpeg Lakewood and James Kenan battle it out on the soccer field. James Kenan took the win, 5-1. Reagan Holmes delivers a pitch for the Lady Leopards https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_LHS-Softball.jpeg Reagan Holmes delivers a pitch for the Lady Leopards Trent Tanner fires a strike toward home plate on Thursday. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_LHS-Baseball-2.jpeg Trent Tanner fires a strike toward home plate on Thursday.

Leopards take three losses in baseball, softball, and soccer

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]