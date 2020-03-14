Clinton, Trask baseball suspended

Dark Horses Payson King landing his recorded hit. -

The Dark Horses baseball team had their Wednesday home game against Heide Trask cut short. With heavy rain and lighting looming, this match up was suspended at the start of the seventh inning, the score at that time 4-2 Trask.

Prior to the game getting called off, it was a close game for much of the night. The Horses, however, had a reoccurring issue show itself again, which was the main reason they trailed the whole game. That issue being unable to find the hits needed while they had runners on base and in scoring position.

Horses head coach Scott Lewis also eluded to this problem as it was present in their game against Lakewood on Tuesday. While it’s true they won that game 3-1, against Trask it proved why it’s a drawback that needs fixing.

“We gave up a run early but then were able to quickly tie it up and it was a close ball game for awhile,” Lewis said. “Afterwards they found a few timely hits that put runs on the board. But for us, much like against Lakewood, we left a lot of guys on bases.”

“We had some runners on bases a few times in this game. And, again we weren’t able to find the hits when we needed to. We’ve got to do a better job when we’ve got those runners and find the hits to get them on,” Lewis added.

That pretty much tells the whole story up until the suspension. After getting their first run in the bottom of the first to tie it 1-1, the Horses struggled to find a key hit that could have led to another run. It wouldn’t be until the bottom of the fifth before they got on board again and at that point they were behind 3-1.

One final run slipped past the Horses at the top of the sixth, which brought the game to it’s 4-2 score before being called.

Lee Tyner and Payson King were credited for the two runs scored. Kyle Reeves, Payson and Carter King, Reid Walters and Andrew Leggett landed the hits for Clinton. Asa Evans had their lone RBI.

Due to the suspension, the conclusion of this game was slated to be decided at Trask on March, 23 prior to the already scheduled second matchup. However, due to coronavirus concerns, the NCHSAA has suspended all spring sports effective today. The remainder of the season is in the air as the suspension is in effect until at least April 6.

Clinton, however, was back in action on Friday night, hosting Hobbton in one final game prior to the suspension.

Michael Hardison Sports Writer

