Lady Wildcats shut out Wallace

After a disappointing loss at Spring Creek Tuesday night, the Hobbton Lady Wildcats’ soccer team rebounded on Wednesday night, shutting out 2A foe Wallace-Rose Hill 3-0 back on their home field.

Scoring for the Wildcats were Makayla Esquivel, Mierya Ramirez, and Arianna Escalera, all with one goal each.

Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs commented, “I’m pleased how we started the season so far. We are a real young team. We lost Tuesday from mistakes that we made but I think we came back today and learned from our mistakes and fixed some of things we did wrong Tuesday.”

Now at 2-1 overall, the the Lady Wildcats were scheduled to play again this weekend in The Brittany Showcase, however, due to coronavirus concerns, the NCHSAA has suspended all spring sports effective today. The remainder of the season is in limbo as the suspension is in effect until at least April 6.

Hobbton earns 3-0 win over Bulldogs

By David Johnson Sports Writer

