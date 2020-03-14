Hobbton softball drops nailbiter

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats absorbed a close loss on Wednesday, falling in thrilling fashion to the Lady Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill High School. Stats and scoring were not immediately available, however the final score of the contest was 12-11. Pictured is Kameron Lee sliding into home plate early in Wednesday’s game. The Lady Wildcats are now 2-2 overall while Wallace improves to 2-1. -

The Hobbton Lady Wildcats absorbed a close loss on Wednesday, falling in thrilling fashion to the Lady Bulldogs of Wallace-Rose Hill High School. Stats and scoring were not immediately available, however the final score of the contest was 12-11. Pictured is Kameron Lee sliding into home plate early in Wednesday’s game. The Lady Wildcats are now 2-2 overall while Wallace improves to 2-1.