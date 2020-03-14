Hobbton shreds Wallace-Rose Hill

Dillon Hall slides into second base on a steal. Hall would score later in the inning. - Grayson Rogers tries to beat the tags on a slide into home. -

The Hobbton Wildcats baseball team dominated 2-A Wallace-Rose Hill on the diamond Wednesday night, getting a 10-0 mercy rule win over the Bulldogs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Richard Warren started on the mound for the Wildcats was credited for the win. Grayson Rogers came in on relief in the fifth inning and completed the game on a big night for Hobbton Baseball.

The first two innings were scoreless as the pitchers dueled from the mound. The Wildcats got the ball rolling in the third inning, though, picking up three runs to claim the lead. That was only the beginning, though, as Hobbton had a superb fourth inning in bringing in five more runs. In the fifth, a Bulldog pitching change left the Wildcats empty. However, in the bottom of the sixth, they got back on track and brought in two final runs to end the game.

Leading the effort for the Wildcats was Daniel Britt, who had two runs scored. Dillion Hall went 3-for-3, scoring once and securing two RBIs. Preston Daughtry scored one RBI off two hits, Ben Langston scored three runs off one hit, Brayden Herring scored one run and three RBIs, and Richard Warren scored one run.

The Wildcats are now 5-0 on the season and were right back in action on Friday night, playing at Clinton. Meanwhile, Wallace-Rose Hill drops to 1-3.

