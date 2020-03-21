Senior Spotlight: Jordan Wallum

Jordan Wallum - Jordan Wallum along with dad, Brian Wallum. - Jordan Wallum along with mom, Carrie Wallum. - Jordan Wallum - - Jordan Wallum sits by the sign for Emmanuel College, where she will be attending school in the Fall. - -

Midway High School senior Jordan Wallum has certainly had a memorable year. One that will surely tell an everlasting story.

With the COVID-19 outbreak, Wallum is one of numerous high school seniors across the county that has possibly stepped on the playing field for the final time. While she was on — and off — of it, this student-athlete packed multiple punches.

Not only shining in three sports, Wallum is also among the top three in her class, having served as junior marshal a year ago, along with packing her schedule with several other extra-curricular activities. Her resume speaks volumes about her work ethic and the drive she has shown as a student.

During her time at Midway, Wallum has earned accolades such as Junior Leadership – Clinton/Sampson Chamber of Commerce, was the North Carolina Delegate for the NRECA Youth Tour in 2019, was named Student of the Month in 2017 for respectfulness, has maintained a Top Ten GPA all four years, earning awards for Honors Entrepreneurship 1 and Honors English 2. Other accomplishments include being a member of the CTE Honors Society, the Bible Club, and being an officer in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes for three out of four years. She has secured five cords which are Beta, Spanish, Honors Society, CTE Honors Society, AIG, and NC Scholars.

In addition to being active at Midway, Wallum is also very involved in her church at The Journey as well as the International Pentecostal Holiness Church denomination. She is a small group book study co-leader for middle and high school students as well as participating in Bible Quest as a coach and participant and is a 3-time National Champion.

Alluding to Wallum’s three-sport athleticism, she has played for four years on Midway’s volleyball team – two years on JV and two years on varsity, as well as participating in three years of track and three years of soccer.

When approached about her reaction to all the craziness going on right now, it was no surprise that she was full of wisdom in her responses.

“It’s simply shocking,” she said. “I’ve followed and stayed up-to-date with the virus while it was in other countries but I never thought it would really get here. I really hope people can stay as safe as possible.”

“The first news that we received as student-athletes was the news of our spring sports season being suspended. This was heartbreaking. I do believe that while this is unfortunate, it’s a necessary action. Preventing the spread of the virus is necessary for our safety and well-being.”

Earlier this week, local coaches and athletic directors weighed in on their reaction both in terms of the seasons being suspended and their comments regarding their players. Across the board, sympathy for the senior athletes was popular response. Now that a senior had a chance to weigh-in, what exactly is their response?

“Not being able to play my senior year is hard,” Wallum stated. “It’s something none of us were expected nor were prepared for. Since August, my teammates and I have been looking to returning to the game for one last season together. Pre-season workouts and practices had us hopeful for this season. We were looking forward to playing with the underclassmen and under the instruction of our new coach. This season, I think our team is the closest it has been. We really have become a family in a short amount of time and I think we’re all very disappointed right now. I consider myself one of the lucky ones with the privilege to continue to play soccer this upcoming Fall. Many great athletes and friends of mine will not get that opportunity and it is for them that I have the most sympathy.”

Wallum said that one of the hardest parts of the suspension and being out of school is simply the fact that senior year in general is being cut short.

“We are missing out on the conclusion of what has been said to be ‘the best time of our lives,’” she said. “Our senior prom, our senior awards night, grad walks, senior breakfast, and many other events that we have looked forward to for so long are all uncertain now.”

“I’m hopeful for what is to come but this time is nothing short of bittersweet and challenging. It has hit a lot of us that we only have a couple months left with one another and I feel that we will have to say our dreaded goodbyes and farewells much too soon when, or if, we return to school.”

Wallum reflected on her time at Midway as being overwhelmingly positive.

“I have enjoyed every second of athletics at Midway High School and I hate to see it come to an end,” she said. “The last four years have been memorable to say the least. Some of my best high school memories have come from loud bus rides, silly practices, victories, and time spend on the court, track, and field. I have had some very memorable teachers who have taught me many valuable life lessons.”

Brandy Wrench, teacher and volleyball coach to Wallum, praised her student-athlete with nothing but high regards and is confident she will have no trouble in finding success in her future.

“Jordan is a very ambitious type of person,” Wrench stated. “She’s very driven in what she puts her mind to and she has her future planned. She’s looking into ministry and I think that’s awesome.”

Aiding in preparing her for a life of ministry, not only has Wallum faced the challenges of Bible Quest, she also serves in multiple ministries at The Journey. With a special focus on teaching a preschool class and serving on the Food Bank Team, she also throws herself into any situation where there is a need. A go-getter, if you will, as Wrench stated.

“She is a go-getter and loves life. She is hardworking both on the court and in the classroom and I’ve enjoyed my years with her as a coach and as a teacher,” Wrench concluded.

Continuing the emphasis on her future, Wallum spoke in more detail on what that may look like.

“This fall, I will be attending Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia. I’m thankful to not only further my academic career but also to play soccer for them. Go Lions!”

Having earned a spot on the Emmanuel soccer club is quite an accomplishment in and of itself as Wallum has only been involved in soccer for three years, having played goalkeeper for the Lady Raiders since her 10th grade season.

“I plan to major in Christian Ministry and focus additionally in Business Administration. I’m unsure of what God has in store for life after college but I am eager to find out what doors He will open,” Wallum concluded.

Midway High School Athletic Director Aaron Lane offered nothing but high remarks as parting words for this highly-skilled student athlete, echoing the successes that are expected for Wallum at Emmanuel College.

“Jordan will be successful as she moves forward to Emmanuel College and will make an enormous impact on our world,” he said. “She has been a pleasure to have as a student athlete at Midway. She exemplifies everything a student-athlete is all about. Her ability to excel both on the athletic field and in the classroom is a relfection of her character, also making her a leader among her peers,” Lane concluded.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

