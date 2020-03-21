COVID-19 continues to snarl everyday life as we know it, as the number of cases rises and school systems remain closed.

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has tentatively set a date of April 6 for regular sports schedule to resume. However, with that deadline approaching and no end to the coronavirus outbreak in sight, it is highly likely spring sports will be canceled all together, leaving many spring sports athletes in Sampson and elsewhere with their high school careers unceremoniously cut short.

The Sampson Independent wants to put the spotlight on some of those area seniors and give them a stage on which to shine one final time. In the weeks, and possibly months, ahead we will be featuring stories of senior athletes from across the county in our Senior Spotlight, a way to offer some positive news as we wade through unprecedented times.